State Patrol

Friday, 3:51 a.m., on Casebeer Miller Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Tonia Woods, 41, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage upon striking a tree that had fallen into the roadway. Woods was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Community Hospital for suspected minor injury.

Friday, 10:41 p.m., at milepost 11 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Deitemeyer, 20, Bryan, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.

Sunday, 2:50 a.m., at milepost 27 on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Kruger, 19, 4312 W. Rolling Meadows, sustained light damage after striking a deer.

Sunday, 7:45 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Felde, 68, Columbus, sustained moderate damage after running off the roadway and striking a road sign. Felde was cited with operating the vehicle without reasonable control.

Defiance Sheriff

July 31, 1:11 p.m., at 145 Water St. S., Ney, Matthew Fedderke, 40, Defiance, was served two felony warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.

Aug. 3, 2:15 p.m., at 19573 Bostater Road, Matthew Johns, 33, Montpelier, was cited with insecure load and OVI and released to a sober individual.

Aug. 4, 6:02 p.m., at 28516 Elliott Road, Brandon Oyer, 25, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Henry County and taken to the the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Friday, 8:51 a.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Megan Landers, 26, Holgate, was taken from the Wood County Jail and taken to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.

Friday, 8:40 p.m., at 205 Hanna St., Ney, Breanna Weaver, 23, Sherwood, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 7:51 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, Defiance, was served three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 9:36 a.m., at 500 Perry St., Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, was served two warrants for failure to appear from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police

Monday, 2:25 p.m., 1804 N. Clinton St., Steven Carmicle, 57, Ky., arrested for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. He was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 8:39 p.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Harmony Drive, Christopher McCance, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.

