• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 2, 12:54 p.m., at Defiance-Henry County Line and Domersville roads in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Maurice Sims, 71, Ney, struck a vehicle driven by Carl Taraschke, 85, 1521 Bristow Court, Defiance, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Both Sims and Taraschke had suspected minor injuries. Sims was treated at the scene by Archbold Medic 10 and Taraschke was taken by Ridgeville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional. A passenger in Taraschke's vehicle, Mary Taraschke, 82, same address, was also taken to ProMedica for suspected minor injuries. Sims was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, at County roads E and 13, a vehicle driven by Isabel May, 18, Montpelier, was struck by a vehicle driven by Lora Snider, 45, Montpelier, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Snider's vehicle then struck a vehicle driven by Carrie Gardner, 40, Bryan, and Gardner's vehicle had light damage. Both May and Snider were taken by Williams County EMS to Williams County Wellness Center (WCWC), Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. A passenger in May's vehicle, Cynthia May, 41, Montpelier, was taken by Williams County EMS to WCWC for suspected serious injuries. May was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 9:09 a.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Ayers, 59, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Molina, 32, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:02 a.m., on milepost 11 on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Carl Hamilton, 62, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Nov. 2, 3:40 a.m., on U.S. 24 west of the Krouse Road overpass in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Mullins, 21, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Nov. 2, 7:58 a.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Bennett, 47, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:45 a.m., on Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Aaren Thorpe, 36, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:57 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Eager, 25, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:30 a.m., on Jericho Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Edward Miller, 68, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:36 p.m., on U.S. 127 just north of Lockwood Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Kris Vance, 57, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:50 p.m., on Switzer Road west of Miraval Lane in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Willits, 19, 20416 Schick Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:49 a.m., on Jericho Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Paul Winchester, 49, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Nov. 2, 1:07 p.m., at Karnes and Ottawa avenues, a unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Francisca Villagomez, 75, 2057 Buckingham Court, and caused light damage to Villagomez' vehicle. The unidentified vehicle then left before authorities arrived.
Friday, 11:23 a.m., at 1771 Woodhurst Drive, a vehicle driven by Levi Snyder, 18, 1771 Woodhurst Drive, backed out of the private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Diana Shuler, 805 Indian Bridge Lane. Both vehicles had light damage and Snyder was cited with improper backing.
Saturday, 10:53 a.m., on Division Street, a vehicle driven by Patrick Suman, 68, 1648 Clinton St., struck a vehicle driven by Bethanie Ashbacher, 27, 749 Harrison Ave. Suman was cited for crossing over the center line.
Saturday, 4:51 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Brenden Bowers, 20, Lathrup Village, Mich., drifted off the north side of the road, over-corrected and drove off the south side of the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle had light damage and Bowers was cited with failure to control and weaving.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 8:27 p.m., at 815 High St., a vehicle driven by Victoria Silcott, 19, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 4:17 a.m., on County Road X just west of County Road 18 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Beville, 25, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and rolled onto its side in a field. Beville was taken by Ridgeville EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries. He was also cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 2:04 a.m., at 129 N. Lind St., Deshler, Erik Johnson, 40, Deshler, was served several warrants from the Henry County Sheriff and charged with obstructing, driving under 12-point suspension and DUI. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:56 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, Willie Jones, 25, Holgate was taken into custody on a warrant from adult probation and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:11 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 6 in McClure, Edwin Baser, 78, Napoleon, was charged with driving under suspension.
Sunday, 8:31 a.m., at County roads Z and 17 in Flatrock Township, a grain truck driven by Gary Samlow, 51, Napoleon, attempted a left turn and struck a vehicle driven by Hayes Bingham, 16, Holgate. Bingham's vehicle had moderate front-end damage. Samlow was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Sunday, 3:29 p.m., at 105 Church St., Florida, Zachery Brobst, 25, Napoleon, was taken into custody on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:07 a.m., on County Road 7 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Johnson, 57, Deshler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:27 a.m., at milepost 39 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Brandy Valle, 41, 825 Lincoln Drive, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., on County Road J in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Weaver, 24, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 6:57 a.m., at 867 Daggett Drive, unit 2, Robin Moore, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:23 p.m., at milepost 39 on U.S. 6, a westbound vehicle driven by David Katafias, 67, 28896 Jewell Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 1:45 a.m., at 619 N. Perry St., Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., at 1270 Independence Drive, Damarius Holland, 26, Kokomo, Ind, was arrested for CCW and narcotics and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:55 p.m., at 800 Sheffield Ave., Willie Jones, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and Dana Densmore III, 22, Liberty Center was arrested for narcotics possession and were taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:31 a.m., at eastbound Ohio 110 and South Perry Street, Paul Salinas Sr., 53, Holgate, was charged with misconduct at an emergency and obstruction.
Sunday, 12:06 p.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Frederico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, was cited with driving under suspension.
Sunday, 6:04 p.m., at West Barnes Avenue and Second Street, Kyle Carpenter, 27, Swanton, was cited for driving under suspension.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 6:44 a.m., on County Road 176 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Orozco, 34, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:37 a.m., on County Road 143 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Blair, 38, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:43 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Speiser, 29, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 66 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Randal Mansfield, 61, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 7:45 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Baker, 18, Alvordton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., on County Road 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Murillo, 60, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 4:28 p.m., at 729 Lawrence Ave., a vehicle driven by Brianna Bost, 22, Wauseon, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Laura Vorwerk, 37, Napoleon, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Bost was cited with improper backing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 6:10 p.m., Sherwood firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 13512 Ohio 18 that proved to be unfounded.
Fire — Sunday, 2:09 p.m., on Domersville Road, firefighters from Jewell Township Fire Department responded to a grass fire.
Fire — Sunday, 4:48 p.m., at 09406 Trinity Road, firefighters from Noble Township Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire.
Fire — Sunday, 6:25 p.m., at 1805 N. Clinton St., firefighters from Defiance responded with hazmat equipment to a vehicle that was leaking antifreeze. Sand was applied to soak up the spill.
