• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 3:34 p.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Smith, 42, Hicksville, struck a utility pole and a ditch before coming back on to the roadway. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:50 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Landon Leaman, 37, 720 Jefferson Ave., lost a wheel. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:19 p.m., a vehicle was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Coffin Trail Road.
Wednesday, 8:40 p.m., JT McCavit, 44, Sherwood, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 12000 block of Huber Road, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
Monday, 5:57 p.m., Jennifer Philquist, 24, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was charged with domestic violence and child endangering after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 12:09 p.m., at East Second and Douglas streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Martha Cody, 23, Westerville, changed lanes and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Shelby McMichael, 28, Oakwood. Cody was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was moderate to the McMichael vehicle and light to the Cody vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Jack Donnelly, 56, McClure, struck a raccoon. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:01 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Diehl, 30, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Oct. 3, 8:28 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Victoria Henricks, 69, Napoleon, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Seth Wyse, 38, Napoleon. Johnson was cited for speed. Damage was light to the Johnson and Wyse vehicles and moderate to the Henricks vehicle.
Monday, 4:17 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Valerie Gerdeman, 36, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Carrie Burger, 41, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 11:20 a.m., identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Thomas Avenue.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., Kreg Markins, 30, Sandusky, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Independence Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Tylor Coleman, 26, Wauseon, struck a ditch and rolled onto it top. Coleman was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Archbold EMC. He was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:34 a.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Jacquelyn Montague, 40, Swanton, went left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Lori Alexander, 59, Archbold. The drivers were taken by Fulton EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 4:48 p.m., firefighters were called to 1260 Ralston Ave. for a report of a gas leak. Ohio Gas arrived at the scene.
Fire — Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., firefighters were called to 501 Wayne Ave. for a report of a dumpster fire.
Fire — Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., firefighters were called to 395 Harding St. for an alarm.
Fire — Wednesday, 7:41 p.m., firefighters were called to 1543 Jackson Ave. for a report of smoke in the residence.
