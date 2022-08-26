Area police reports

Sunday, 4:56 p.m., on River Drive, northeast of Burning Tree Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phillip Cobb, 49, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:58 p.m., on Clinton Street, north of Arabella Street, a vehicle driven by Mary Smith, 77, 1597 Horsey Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Debra Lockie, 67, Grover Hill. Both vehicles had light damage and Smith was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Tuesday, 8:31 p.m., on Domersville Road, north of East Second Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Phillips, 60, 26452 Winchester Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., Ethan Parchment, 31, 1051 Ralston Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:04 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Crystal Luke, 37, Wayne Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the judge.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:49 p.m., at 224 S. Keyser St., Deshler, Kevin hatcher, 57, was charged with disorderly conduct and menacing.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 10:01 p.m., on the eastbound entrance ramp of U.S. 24 at Industrial Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ja'won Fitzgerald, 28, Orlando, Fla., was being pursued by law enforcement when he struck a vehicle driven by David Brooks, 48, Allen Park, Mich., and reentered U.S. 24. Fitzgerald's vehicle had disabling damage and Brooks' vehicle had light damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., on U.S. 20A, approaching Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodney Myers, 45, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it crossed the center line, over-corrected and drove off the north side of the roadway where it struck a sign and came to rest in a ditch. Myers was cited for failure to control.
