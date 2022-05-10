• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 3:06 p.m., on County Road D in Fulton County's Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gavin Lotozynski, 20, Delta, was disabled when it blew a tire, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Friday, 10:52 p.m., on County Road F.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Trayveone Reeser, 24, Napoleon, was disabled when it left the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck an underground gas line marker. Reeser was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
May 2, 6:45 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Deerwood Drive, in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Allison Flory, 22, 28406 Jewell Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
May 2, 6:51 a.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Niese, 36, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
May 2, 9:15 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brian Murphy, 47, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
May 3, 4:27 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road, east of Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Garrett Whitlock, 17, 1497 Adams Ridge Road, was disabled when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. Whitlock was treated at the scene by Tiffin Township Fire Department for possible injuries and was cited for failure to control.
May 3, 12:14 p.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, a westbound semi driven by Fishatsion Kiflu, 32, Indianapolis, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Zubulon Stump, 42, Hillsdale, Mich. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Kiflu was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Defiance Police---
Saturday, 2:57 p.m., at 415 Gibson St., officers were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. Preston Arbuckle, 32, no address available, was cited for falsification.
Monday, 12:30 p.m., at 1746 S. Clinton St., Benjamin King, 43, 136 Cleveland Ave., was arrested for assault and incarcerated at CCNO until his court hearing on Wednesday.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 4:11 a.m., on Ohio 281, south of County Road F in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeremie Salaz, 37, Holgate, was disabled when it was struck by a herd of deer.
Napoleon Police---
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., at 434 S. Perry St., Dominic Lacy, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and he posted bond.
Saturday, 11:54 p.m., at Filmore Street and East Riverview Avenue, Michael Gerdeman, 44, Napoleon, was cited for OVI
Fulton Sheriff---
Thursday, 5:11 p.m., at county roads 19 and B in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michelle Stickley, 46, Delta, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Louann Whitten, 59, Wauseon. Whitten's vehicle continued northward and left the roadway where it struck a utility pole. Whitten was taken by ALS-1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Stickley was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Both vehicles were disabled.
Wauseon Police---
Saturday, 2:56 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue south of East Oak Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Kovar, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Zoa Rossi, 26, Napoleon, and Rossi's vehicle was pushed into a vehicle driven by Katharine Bauer, 64, 2110 Westwood Drive. Kovar was cited for assured clear distance ahead and his vehicle had moderate damage. Rossi's vehicle was disabled and Bauer's vehicle had light damage.
