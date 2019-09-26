• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:20 a.m., on Jewell Road in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Nathan Dean, 34, Toledo, struck a ditch and utility pole. He was taken by South Richland EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 18, 6:49 a.m., on Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Andrew Blakeley, 19, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sept. 19, 8:32 a.m., on Fountain Street Road, a vehicle driven by Rex Kuhn, 60, 16909 Buckskin Road, swerved off the roadway to avoid a deer. His passenger, Cheryl Delacruz, 56, 120 W. Hicks St., Hicksville, was taken to Community Memorial Hospital for suspected injuries. Kuhn was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 15000 block of Ohio 111.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 9:52 p.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Donovan Franz, 20, Swanton, pulled into the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Stacy Hall, 49, 1692 Durango Drive. Franz was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:17 a.m., an Xbox, television and money were reported stolen from the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Tuesday, 9:29 p.m., a purse was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Seneca Street.
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 11:07 a.m., at High and Main streets, a vehicle driven by Marsha Larry, 72, Hicksville, turned and collided with a pedestrian, Nancy Slattery, 82, Hicksville. Slattery was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Larry was cited for failure to yield.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 3700 block of Woodlawn Street.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., on the Ohio 108 off-ramp at U.S. 24, a motorcycle ridden by Aaron Bolster, 24, Milan, Mich., went out of control and struck a ditch. He was not injured. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
Tuesday, 2:06 p.m., an assault was reported at Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Ave.
Tuesday, 11:16 p.m., John Harry, 26, Batavia, was served a warrant from failure to appear. He posted bond.
Wednesday, 3:32 a.m., Douglas Herman, 51, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and two headlights required following a traffic stop on Brownell Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 8:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1516 N. Clinton St.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 6:60 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon.
