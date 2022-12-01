Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 6:52 p.m., on County Road A.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound farm tractor pulling a farm implement and driven by Ronald Chappuis, 63, Stryker, sustained light damage when it got too close to the roadside and struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to judge width.
Monday, 6:40 a.m., on Arrowsmith Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Susanne Renfrow, 65, Harlan, Ind., attempted to back onto the roadway from a private drive and left the north side of the road. Upon reentering the roadway the vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Natalie Yoder, 20, Hicksville. Renfrow was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Renfrow was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 6:35 a.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Adjei, 41, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:14 a.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lucas Chandler, 18, 24800 Bowman Road, went left of center and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Annette Horst, 59, 1455 Riverbend Drive, causing Horst's vehicle to strike a guardrail. Horst self-transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Chandler sustained suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Chandler was cited for failure to stay in marked lane.
Tuesday, 5:42 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tom Waxler, 46, 518 Tiedeman Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 10:44 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carolyn Shelton, 57, 360 Rosewood Ave., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:01 a.m., on Ohio 18, east of Trinity Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Hall, 53, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Independence Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Hostettler, 51, 213 Lancelot Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:49 a.m., on Ohio 281, east of Ohio 18 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Demetrius Lester, 28, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:19 a.m., on Ohio 18, east of Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Beverly Laney, 46, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:06 a.m., on Ohio 2, west of Lake Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Caryer, 45, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., at CCNO, Austen Riter, 22, Bryan, was served a warrant on a probate violation from Defiance County common pleas.
Tuesday, 1:21 p.m., at 06950 Independence Road, Drake Miller, 18, Bryan, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Nov. 21, 8:39 a.m., on Second Street, west of Greenhouse Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Matthew Coressel, 57, 23143 Banner School Road, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle that exited a private drive, driven by Leah King, 23, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage and King was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 2:19 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jesusita Jimenez, 75, 740 Ottawa Ave., attempted a left turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Colton Jones, 19, 717 Logan St. Both vehicles had light damage and Jones was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Monday, 7:51 a.m., at the traffic circle at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by David Nagel, 80, 15172 Dohoney Road, struck a vehicle in the traffic circle driven by Destiny Leonard, 28, 1629 Fairlawn St. Both vehicles had light damage and Nagel was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 10:09 a.m., on County Road 424 in Flatrock Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Preston Sholl, 29, 6155 Trinity Road, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:46 p.m., on County Road b in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Machetta Porter 47, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:24 p.m, at milepost 46 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christy Ghaster, 57, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:24 p.m., at milepost 46 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alex Li, 34, Perrysburg, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., at Ohio routes 66 and 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chase Fackler, 18, Bryan. Monroe's vehicle had heavy damage and Fackler's had moderate damage. Monroe was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 10:55 a.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Theresa Gibson, 43, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4 p.m., at 622 Jahns Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Reese Wilhelm, 16, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:12 p.m., at 725 Westmoreland Ave., an unidentified vehicle exited a private drive and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sara Sauber, 42, Napoleon, and left the scene of the accident. Sauber's vehicle had light damage.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 6:44 p.m., at 09611 County Road 137, Paulding, Bradley Jordan, 29, Paulding, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Saturday, 2:51 a.m., at 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil, Brandon Moser was arrested by Defiance County Sheriff's Office on a warrant from Paulding County. and held at Paulding County Jail until court appearance.
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., on County Road 177, about 1/2 mile south of County Road 171 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Gee, 21, Melrose, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:44 p.m., on County Road 205, about 500 feet west of County Road 211 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Mead, 66, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., on Ohio 500, east of County Road 87 in Paulding, a westbound vehicle driven by Gary Grant, 72, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 11:13 a.m., on County Road F in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Nafziger, 68, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., on County Road G in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Vicki Borton, 66, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Auglaize Township---
Nov. 24, 2:13 p.m., at 18740 County Road 18, Defiance, firefighters from Paulding County and the Paulding County Sheriff responded to a brush fire.
