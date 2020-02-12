• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 3:06 p.m., at Defiance County Road 424 and Independence Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Holdan Martinico, 19, 454 Pontiac Drive, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Janis Cannon, 61, 508 Ravine Ave., causing a collision. Cannon's vehicle then overturned. Martinico was taken by South Richland EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 9:46 a.m., on Williams County Road 12 and Ohio 34 in Center Township, vehicles driven by Wilfred Osborn, 57, Bryan, and Raymond Stark, 56, Montpelier, collided. Osborn was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Osborn vehicle and heavy to the Stark vehicle.
Monday, 5 p.m., at Arrowsmith and Casebeer Miller roads in Defiance County's Milford Township, vehicles driven by Kurt Smith, 62, Edgerton, and Grace Smith, 26, Hicksville, collided. Kurt Smith was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Grace Smith vehicle and light to the Kurt Smith vehicle.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandra Ratfliff, 23, 17187 Highland Center Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:45 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by David Boyer, 57, 629 Sierra Way, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:29 a.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Krahn, 26, Delphos, struck a ditch. Krahn was taken by Highland Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 2:47 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the the 11000 block of Whetstone Road.
Monday, 7:08 p.m., Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, was arrested on a probation violation following a traffic stop on Ohio 49 and Arrowsmith Road. His passenger, Celesta Delorey, 40, Hicksville, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Monday, 10:10 p.m., Baryn McDonnell, 25, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:52 p.m., Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:53 p.m., Kaylene Fletcher, 20, Springfield, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:54 p.m., Jacob Frericks, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., Tyler Rohrs, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:56 p.m., Cory Schafer, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Feb. 4, 3:05 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Mariah Curtis, 19, 723 Ottawa Ave., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Ashley Fish, 28, 1019 Ralston Ave. Curtis was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Fish vehicle and moderate to the Curtis vehicle.
Feb. 5, 3:15 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Amanda Doster, 33, Paulding, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Tyra Knepper, 23, Napoleon. Doster was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 3:24 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Manuel Canales, 20, 06909 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Barbara Coronado, 39, 1023 Latty St. Canales was cited for assured clear distance. The vehicles were not damaged.
Friday, 4:16 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Kristin Beatty, 32, 700 Kiser Road, struck a slowing vehicle driven by Brenda Dyer, 63, Oakwood. Beatty was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the Beatty vehicle and heavy to the Dyer vehicle.
Sunday, 6:08 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Monday, 5:43 p.m., a door lock was reported damaged on a door in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Monday, 6:32 p.m., a purse and money were reported stolen from a cart at Rite Aid, 1816 E. Second St.
Tuesday, 10:13 a.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 200 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:15 p.m., George Wilhelm, 68, Wauseon, was cited for illegally crossing a divided highway after a driving complaint at U.S. 6 and Ohio 110.
Monday, 11:53 p.m., Chelsea Marckel, 18, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of Township Road 9 and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:26 a.m., officers were called to a report of criminal damaging in the 1300 block of Richmar Lane.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 6:12 p.m., firefighters were called to 1209 Ottawa Ave. for an open burning complaint.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 4:56 a.m., firefighters were called to the Ohio Turnpike in Dover Township for a vehicle fire.
