• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 5:50 a.m., on County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Ream, 27, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:17 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Vondeylen, 60, Archbold, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Vondeylen sustained suspected minor injury but was not treated or transported. The vehicle had heavy damage and Vondeylen was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:04 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Madisen Morlock, 23, Pemberville, struck a semi driven by Lloyd Notman, 69, Fayette. Morlock's vehicle then went off the road and Notman's semi struck a third vehicle driven by Timothy Miller, 59, Sherwood. All three vehicles sustained heavy damage. Morlock was taken by Medic 811 to Hicksville Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries; while Notman and Miller were treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Morlock was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign to a through highway.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 9:22 p.m., on Ohio 111 near Cromley Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jimmy Price, 66, 20326 Cromley Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 2:59 p.m., at Downs and Wilhelm streets, a vehicle driven by Jordan Manley, 35, 1725 Upton St., Apt. 103, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rodger Proxmire, 75, 907 Wilhelm St. Proxmire had suspected minor injuries but was not treated or transported; his vehicle had heavy damage. Manley's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 2:21 p.m., at 1534 Degler St., Unit 8, Jessica Fleming, 36, no known address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO. Due to prior convictions, if convicted this would be a fourth-degree felony.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., at 1460 Sedward Ave., a vehicle driven by Kyle Warnimont, 38, Napoleon, was pulled over and Warnimont was arrested on a DUI.
Pauliding Police
Monday, 11:56 p.m., at 614 Flatrock Drive, a vehicle driven by Carlea Kuckuck, 16, Paulding, lost control in a curve and went off the roadway, struck a parked vehicle owned by Keith Theolbald that pushed into a vehicle owned by Isaiah Theobald. All three sustained moderate damage. Kuckuck was cited with failure to control.
