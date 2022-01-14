• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:04 p.m., at Bowman Road and Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Candido Romero Mejia, 30, Oakwood, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia Herman, 22, 926 Riverside Ave., and Romero Mejia's vehicle was forced off the roadway into a field. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Romero Mejia was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 7, 12:04 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Jason Bohannon, 51, Fort Wayne, was taken from the Allen County Jail, Indiana, on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at 1006 S. Clinton St., Chad Poineau, 42, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Tuesday, 6:02 a.m., on U.S. 24 just prior to the Domersville Road exit ramp in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Arthur Bradford, 29, 2127 Baltimore St. Lot 4B, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had heavy damage and Bradford was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Brendon Fry, 22, Deshler, was arrested on two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:05 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Gregory Goller, 53, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 7:56 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Cara Phillips, 33, Defiance, was arrested on three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and one warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 3:18 p.m., at Defiance Avenue and East High Street, a vehicle driven by Theresa Walters, 43, Hicksville, attempted a left turn onto East High Street and was struck by a vehicle driven by Cierra Downey, 21, Hicksville. Downey was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:48 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Bollenbacher, 31, Weston, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the southern side, over-corrected and left the roadway on the northern side, overturned, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field on all four wheels. Bollenbacher was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 10:02 p.m., on Ohio 109 north of County Road J in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Recker, 55, Ottawa, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the roadway, struck a tree, a fire hydrant and a fence at J589 Ohio 109. The vehicle then drove back onto the roadway and left the scene of the accident. Recker was cited with leaving the scene of an accident.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 7 p.m., on Ohio 111 just east of County road 123 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Gerald Hancock, 59, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a piece of wood in the roadway.
