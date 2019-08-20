• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 13, 9:44 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a vehicle driven by Kristina Short, 21, Montpelier, swerved to avoid a semi and struck a sign and tree. She was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Aug. 14, 4:45 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, vehicles driven by Dylan Ebersole, 18, Fayette, and Renee Carroll, 40, Montpelier, collided. Damage was moderate to the Ebersole vehicle and light to the Carroll vehicle.
Thursday, 12:01 p.m., on Williams County Road C, a vehicle struck a mailbox and left the scene.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Landis, 29, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:25 a.m., on Jericho Road, a vehicle driven by Rosa Vachon, 24, Antwerp, swerved to avoid a deer, struck a ditch and overturned. Vachon was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:28 a.m., on Williams County Road 16, a vehicle driven by Matthew Zavodny, 34, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:03 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Johnan Henderson, 25, Bryan, struck a guardrail. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle struck a cable box before overturning. Henderson and his passenger, Roxanne Peck, 30, Bryan, were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Henderson was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Diane Pugh, 68, Edgerton, was struck by a metal projectile from a passing vehicle. Damage was moderate to Pugh's vehicle.
Monday, 6:40 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, vehicles driven by Jason Landis, 36, Bryan, and Timothy Blad, 33, Bryan, collided. Landis was cited for failure to yield. Blad was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for minor injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:06 a.m., Mark Huffard, 39, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 8:19 a.m., Chase Bussing, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 11:02 a.m., Melissa Lusk, 52, Defiance, was charged with assault after an alleged incident on Mustang Drive.
Friday, 2:32 p.m., David Burlison, 60, Fort Wayne, was charged with grand theft auto after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 08000 block of Ohio 66. The vehicle was recovered in Wood County.
Saturday, 4:23 p.m., James Johnson, 48, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Watson Road.
Sunday, 2:59 p.m., an identity theft incident was reported in the 19000 block of Schick Road and is under investigation.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., items were reported stolen from the 200 block of Lancelot Drive.
Monday, 8:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 11:47 a.m., Jeffrey Smith, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:03 p.m., Brennan Crites, 19, Stryker, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., Cody Bell, 27, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:05 p.m., James Sheets, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., James Lucas, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:44 p.m., at North Clinton and Sessions streets, a vehicle driven by Nancy Hill, 77, Deshler, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Trisha Schlachter, 48, Defiance. Hill was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Hill vehicle, while Schlachter's was not damaged.
Friday, 6:48 p.m., a fence was vandalized in the 500 block of Bunn Drive.
Friday, 9:53 p.m., a license plate was vandalized on a parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Westwood Drive.
Saturday, 6:59 p.m., Ashton Aden, 22, 1031 Wilhelm St., was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Sunday, 1:55 p.m., Justin Hahn, 33, 1602 S. Jackson Ave., was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Deatrick Street and arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 6:12 a.m., a car battery was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 7:35 p.m., a lawn mower battery was reported stolen from the 600 block of West High Street.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., Cindy Miller, 35, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and parking on the roadway following a welfare check on Township Road N.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 5:24 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 10:02 a.m., Nathan Francis, 23, Walbridge, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Saturday, 9:33 p.m., Montize Carter, 22, Liberty Center, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident at Oberhaus Park, 760 W. Maumee Ave.
Sunday, 3:25 a.m., Michael Pierce, 55, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Sunday, 4:23 p.m., Steven Torok, 25, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 1:28 a.m., Kyle Carpenter, 25, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing following an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Stevenson Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 2:06 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Saturday, 8:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn on County Road 424.
Fire — Sunday, 11:41 a.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 20793 County Road 424.
Fire — Sunday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoking vehicle at 1163 S. Clinton St.
South Richland
Fire — Saturday, 12:14 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, 26427 Ohio 281. Providing mutual aid was Jewell Fire Department.
Fire — Saturday, 2:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a lawn mower fire at 27629 Elliott Road.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Sunday, 6:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a wall of a home at 19573 Bostater Road that would out upon arrival.
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Sunday, 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 02454 Adams Ridge Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a hazardous spill at 1497 N. Shoop Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 10:41 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1379 N. Shoop Ave.
