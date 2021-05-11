• Police reports
State Patrol
May 3, 7:36 a.m., at Ohio 15 and County Road G in Williams County's Jefferson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Theresa Taylor, 64, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Ilona Lee, 47, 27901 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road. Taylor's vehicle was pushed into another stopped westbound vehicle driven by Steven Meadows, 38, Montpelier. Taylor's and Lee's vehicles had heavy damage; light damage to Meadows' vehicle. Taylor was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury; Lee was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Medical Center in Bryan for suspected minor injury. Taylor was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 6:45 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jack Johnson, 64, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Thursday, 1:40 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Randall Miller, 61, Bryan, struck a dog, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., at Ohio 49 and Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Wentland, 44, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Juan Esquivel, 71, Paulding. Esquivel was taken by Antwerp EMS to Hicksville's Community Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injury. Wentland was treated at the scene by Antwerp EMS. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Wentland was cited with failing to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 5:53 a.m., on County Road 22A in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kayla Bland, 27, Bryan, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:13 p.m., on Blosser Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Hannah Geissinger, 23, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 8:26 p.m., at mile post 19 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Lynn Dray, 65, Harrod, struck a goose. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 7 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Christina Mills, 32, Bryan, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 11:11 a.m., on Hicksville Edgerton Road in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Austin Cape, 36, Edgerton, struck a tree that had fallen into the road. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Friday, 2:10 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, a vehicle driven by Tarrence Grandey, 25, 1206 Myrna St., struck a vehicle driven by Elias Hernandez, 43, 629 Martin Ave. Hernandez was cited with not yielding when backing onto a roadway from a private drive.
Saturday, 4:58 a.m., at 401 Hopkins St., Ricky Partee Jr., 37, same address, was arrested for disorderly conduct and intoxication and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:10 p.m., at 113 Wabash Ave., Generro Martinez, 49, 716 Riverside Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxication and released.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., on Langlan Drive, a vehicle driven by Shvaun Traxler, 38, Ney, backed out of a private residence and struck a parked vehicle owned by Timothy Suffel, Worthington, causing light damage to both vehicles. Traxler was cited with a starting and backing violation.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, a vehicle driven by Quinn Shawver, 19, Paulding, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brandy McClory, 29, 1054 Holgate Ave. Shawver was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Monday, 7:53 a.m., at Jefferson and Rosewood avenues, an MRDD bus driven by Cheryl Weidenhamer, 64, 15516 Power Dam Road, made a left turn onto Rosewood and the rear tire struck a vehicle driven by Vanessa Kohout, 67, 2109 Royal Palm Ave. No damage reported to the bus and moderate damage to Kohout's vehicle. No one on the bus was injured. Weidenhamer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:09 a.m., on the roundabout on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Rasey, 31, Cecil, failed ran off the roadway to avoid a collision with a vehicle that did not yield. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 8:08 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eliza Trapp, 17, Napoleon, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign, then struck a guardrail; continuing on the roadway, the vehicle then drove off the right side again, struck a mailbox, and rolled before coming to rest on all four wheels. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Trapp was cited with failure to control the vehicle. Trapp was taken by Liberty Rescue to Henry County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury.
Saturday, 11:33 p.m., at 550 Union St., Jessica Rivera, 31, McClure was arrested for child endangerment and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:53 p.m., at 120 N. First St., Hamler, Bobby Gross, 34, Hamler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:26 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gloria Verbeke, 80, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:10 a.m., on County Road 4A in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Kelsey Crow, 31, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 9:47 a.m., Amy Mathers, 46, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and handed over to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Monday, 11:28 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robin Davis, 57, Liberty Center, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Randy Schliesser, 64, 4900 Christy Road. Heavy damage to both vehicles; Davis was cited with an improper turn at an intersection.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:12 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, was served warrants for multiple charges.
Saturday, 10:43 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Courtney Ankney, 23, was arrested on a Defiance County warrant.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Jessica Ripke, 25, Napoleon, was served a Henry County warrant.
Saturday, 11:47 p.m., at 832 Oakwood Ave., Michael Couts, 43, Napoleon was arrested for felonious assault, obstruction and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:01 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Michael Couts, 43, Napoleon was served warrants for domestic violence, felonious assault and obstruction.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 2 a.m., on Township Road 191 in Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Stacie Soto, 40, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Sunday, 2:45 p.m., at Ohio 114 and U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle on U.S. 127 driven by Cassandra Cloud, 21, Van Wert, attempted to turn westbound on Ohio 114 and ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Cloud was cited with failure to control the vehicle. Cloud was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Paulding County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury.
Williams Sheriff
May 4, 9:37 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christian Risner, 21, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 5:53 a.m., at 24862 Elliot Road, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a vehicle fire.
Fire — Saturday, 4:44 p.m., at 907 Asa St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire.
