• Police reports

State Patrol

Thursday, 5:28 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a semi driven by Stephen Atteberry, 61, Xenia, Ill., was disabled when it left he roadway, struck a ditch and overturned on the roadway. Atteberry was treated by Payne EMS for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff

March 1, 10:27 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Elijah Reinbolt, 32, King Street address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.

March 1, 11:33 a.m., at 561 Carter Road, Andrew Coble, 28, Defiance, was arrested for public intoxication.

March 1, 1:42 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from the Juvenile-Probate Court.

March 1, 7:24 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Kevin Lee, 44, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

March 2, 1:28 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., John Phillips, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Juvenile-Probate Court.

March 3, 6:03 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Elizabeth Roggie, 24, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.

March 3, 10:57 p.m., at 1279 Main St., Kaleb Wagner, 19, Defiance, was charged with underage consumption of alcohol and disorderly conduct.

Friday, 8:51 a.m., at 345 W. Second St., Dayton, Brooke Emerling, 38, no address given, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 12:57 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court were served to: Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity; Aric Grubb, 41, Defiance; William Reed, 50, Curtice; Daniel Rubio, 29, Defiance; Dillon Freed, 27, Defiance.

Monday, 4:42 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, a Defiance County Common Pleas warrant was served to Jordan Vickery, 38, Van Wert.

Monday, 7:08 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, William McKinley, 34, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 11:06 p.m., at 28221 Blanchard Road, Jordan Westrick, 37, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 12:09 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., John Myers, 41, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Juvenile Court.

Wednesday, 10 a.m., 15015 County Road 424, Sherwood, Sharon Grond, 57, Sherwood, was arrested for criminal mischief and taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police

Friday, 6:50 p.m., at North Clinton and Greer streets, a vehicle driven by Isabella Myers, 18, 15067 County Road 169, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christina Spangler, 60, 1798 Elmwood Drive. Myers self-transported to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injuries, and was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Myers' vehicle was disabled and Spangler's had light damage.

Sunday, 7:52 a.m., at 500 S. Clinton St., Apt. 1, Billy Evans, 38, same address, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 between Haley Street and Ohio 65 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Francis Sanders, 43, Fort Wayne, attempted to turn left and struck a vehicle driven by Kody Sterner, 21, Millville, N.J. Sterner had possible injuries but was not transported. Sanders was cited with failure to yield right of way on a left turn. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident.

Tuesday, 7:09 a.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Holly Buczko, 33, Swanton, was disabled when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 7:28 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by April Baldwin, 53, Holgate, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:07 p.m., at 2-926 Ohio 6, Kevin Jenkins, 42, Indiana, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 8:20 p.m., on Ohio 111 northeast of County Road 115 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Katelynn Kleman, 20, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Paulding Police

Monday, 5:07 p.m., at South Cherry and West Harrison streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Krick, 68, Paulding, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Bobbie Dix, 42, Paulding. Krick's vehicle had functional damage and Dix's vehicle had light damage. Dix was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments