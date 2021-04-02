• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 8:49 p.m., at U.S. 6 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a 2001 Peterbilt driven by Kelvin Dashone Jackson, 39, Sterling Heights, Mich., failed to stop at the red light at the intersection, striking two vehicles: one unknown at this time, the other a 2016 Chevy Malibu, driven by Zara Jane Marie McNalley, 19, Edgerton. McNalley's vehicle then struck the third vehicle. Jackson's vehicle sustained moderate damage, while damage to McNalley's vehicle was heavy. Damage to the third vehicle and any injuries therein are not known. Jackson sustained no apparent injuries; McNalley was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for possible injury.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m., on Jackson Avenue at Dotterer Street, while making a left turn a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, driven by Tommie Beck, 28, 501 Ravine Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Travis Hill, 39, Sherwood, as Hill attempted to pass. Damage to the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was moderate; to Hill's vehicle, there was light damage. Hill was cited with attempting to pass left of center.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 4:44 p.m., at the intersection of Leggett Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Tess Trucks, 40, Wauseon, was traveling eastbound on Leggett when it left the roadway to the south, striking a road sign and a utility pole. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Trucks was cited with failure to control.
• Fires
Edgerton
Fire — Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., at Wonderly and Berbower roads, firefighters from Farmer Township and Hicksville were called to a fire.
Paulding
Fire — March 21, 2:25 p.m., at 700 Emerald Road, firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called to a fire.
Cecil
Fire — March 21, 3:22 p.m., at 18551 Road 115, Cecil, firefighters from Paulding and Cecil fire departments were called to a fire.
