Area police reports

Nov. 15, 5:10 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Holly Miller, 48, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Nov. 15, 8:25 a.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance, an eastbound, unidentified vehicle struck a construction barrel and caused it to strike an eastbound vehicle driven by Hannah Schneider, 22, Antwerp. Schneider's vehicle had light damage.
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., on County Road 143 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Vicki Boroff, 47, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deborah Davis, 64, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 7:23 a.m., on Ohio 15, near U.S. 24 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lucas Chandler, 18, 24800 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a concrete guardrail. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:52 a.m., on Highland Center Road, north of Bowman Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Derek Wagner, 39, 16553 Porter Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 6:09 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., Austin Alvarado, 22, Napoleon, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Tuesday, 9:47 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road U1 in Ridgeville Township, a stopped vehicle driven by Addisyn Cervantes, 18, Archbold, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Ariah Qaimari, 20, Napoleon, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Cervantes and Qaimari, as well as Isabela Cervantes, 14, Archbold, were treated by Ridgeville Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Qaimari was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fulton sheriff---
Nov. 16, 8:08 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cindy Cobb, 54, 1101 Washington Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance---
Tuesday, 6:49 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm at 801 Carpenter Road. No fire was detected upon arrival and command investigated the site before clearing the alarms.
Jewell---
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27629 Elliott Road, Defiance.
