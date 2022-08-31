Area police reports

Thursday, 5:48 a.m., on Ridenour Road, south of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kamille Yoder, 19, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway, lost control and left the roadway where it snapped a utility pole in two. Yoder was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., at the roundabout on Ottawa Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Cindy Horsey, 502 Tiedeman Ave., attempted to enter the roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by Jordan Velez, 28, Archbold. Horsey had possible injuries and was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Both vehicles had light damage and Horsey was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:28 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ethan Whitlock, 19, 1497 Adams Ridge Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cody Weyandt, 35, Napoleon. Whitlock's vehicle had disabling damage and Weyandt's had moderate damage. Whitlock was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., at milepost 46.8 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Andonegui, 57, 1111 Wayne Ave., hydroplaned on the roadway and left the roadway on the south side. The car came to rest in a ditch and had light damage.
Monday, 7:29 a.m., at milepost 49.4 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jaimie Suber, 26, Swanton, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side and came to rest in a ditch.
Monday, 10:05 a.m., at county roads 4 and U in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy Parsons, 54, Holland, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan Siegelin, 23, South Bend, Ind. Siegelin's vehicle had no damage but Parsons' vehicle had disabling damage. Parsons was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Monday, 3:17 p.m., on Ohio 34, east of Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Allyssa Wagner, 16, Holgate, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dalton Palmer, 20, Continental. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Wagner was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
