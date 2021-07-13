• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 6:27 p.m., at mile marker 17 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an oversized vehicle driven by Lawrence Lewis, 57, 1826 Baltimore St., struck the side of a stopped vehicle that was off the road. Damage to the stopped vehicle was moderate; no damage reported to Lewis' vehicle. Lewis was cited with failure to assure clear distance between vehicles.
Thursday, 8:39 p.m., on Bona Vesta Drive in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Abate, 37, Bryan, was struck by a motorcycle exiting a private drive and driven by Curtis Ernsberger, 41, Bryan. The motorcycle then overturned off the roadway. Ernsberger had possible injury but was not treated. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Saturday, 2:55 a.m., on Ohio 18 at milepost 21 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tyler Delno, 27, 12181 The Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:14 a.m., 844 N. Clinton St., Jeremiah Spangler, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Bryan Municipal Court and handed over to the Bryan City Police.
Friday, 4:25 p.m., at 2026 Christy Road, Matthew Fedderke, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., at 1371 Moll Ave., Christina Soto, 43, Defiance, was served two felony warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:03 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Christopher Borstelman 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Probate and Juvenile Court of Defiance.
Saturday, 10:34 p.m., on Ohio 281 at U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joshua Stevens, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., attempted to turn left onto U.S. 24 entrance ramp when the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Scott Moser, 60, 4349 Domersville Road. Both individuals had suspected minor injuries and Moser went by personal assistance to Mercy Defiance Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Stevens was cited with failure to yield right of way to oncoming traffic when turning left.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Aaron Bradley, 35, Bryan, was served a warrant for violation of one or more conditions of community control.
Defiance Police
July 6, 12:04 p.m., at Clinton and Deatrick streets, a vehicle driven by Frank Soellner, 78, Stryker, attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Christopher Plummer, 24, Paulding, striking Plummer's vehicle and causing light damage to both vehicles. Soellner was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 4:29 p.m., on Evan Drive at Cleveland Avenue, a vehicle driven by Joshua Brown, 38, 1696 Durango Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by Jason Mendoza, 46, 1540 Evan Drive. Light damage reported to Brown's vehicle; no damage to Mendoza's vehicle. Mendoza was cited with improperly backing at the stop sign.
Friday, 12:51 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Howard Sobota, 69, 241 W. Pinewood Ave., was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Shantona Randall, 31, Kenton. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Randall was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Monday, 10:32 a.m., at 1500 N. Clinton St., William Vanalstine, 34, 1027 Madison Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon and handed over to authorities there.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 12:25 p.m., on County Road 5A in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Angela Bilow, 54, Napoleon, struck a dog. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 10:10 a.m., on County Road K in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gary Haas, 53, Malinta, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:47 p.m., at 279 County Road 15 S, Napoleon, Christopher Borstelman, 35, Napoleon, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:04 p.m., at County roads 2 and V in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Smith, 33, Liberty Center, drove onto a dirt road closed to traffic and struck a ditch. The vehicle sustained moderate damage. Smith was cited with driving on a closed roadway.
Sunday, 6:48 a.m., at 938 County Road 13 S in Napoleon, Daniel Holeman, 45, Deerfield, Mich., was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:33 p.m., on U.S. 24 at milepost 39 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Veronica Buenger, 47, Napoleon, lost control and left the roadway, striking a guardrail. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Buenger was not cited as the steering went out and caused the accident.
Sunday, 9:13 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Palmer, 33, Malinta, left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Palmer was taken to Henry County Hospital by Henry County South EMS for suspected minor injury. She was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 11:54 a.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Ciriaco Ramos, 62, Napoleon, was arrested for sexual imposition and voyeurism and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 7:06 p.m., at 1025 Dodd St., Jerrod McGraw, 31, Napoleon, was served papers for disorderly conduct.
Friday, 8:50 p.m., at 835 1/2 Monroe St., a warrant from the Wood County Sheriff was served to William Rader, 38, Deshler, and Rader was handed over to Wood County authorities.
Saturday, 3:09 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ciriaco Ramos, 62, Napoleon, was served warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
July 6, 10:48 a.m., at 23086 Road 48 in Cloverdale, Kenneth Potter, 42, and Brandi Bidlack, 37, both of same address, were arrested for domestic violence and taken to Paulding County Sheriff's jail.
Friday, 6:45 a.m., on Township Road 144 in Harrison Township, an eastbound motorcycle operated by Bryant Adkins, 30, Antwerp, lost control and ran off the roadway. Adkins was ejected and the motorcycle came to rest off the roadway. Antwerp EMS transported Adkins to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The motorcycle had light damage and Adkins was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Kasper, 26, 647 Washington Ave., struck the middle of a tractor trailer driven by James Stewart, 28, St. Louis, Mo. Kasper's vehicle had heavy damage; moderate damage reported to Stewart's vehicle. Kasper was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
• Fires
Payne
Fire — Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., at Ohio 500 and Ohio 613, firefighters from Payne and Paulding Fire departments were called to a ditch fire.
Fire — Wednesday, 5:56 p.m., at 5368 Road 124, firefighters from Payne Fire Department were called to a wheat field fire.
