• Police reports
State Patrol---
Thursday, 3:32 p.m., on the Defiance-Putnam County Line Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Margaret Sullivan, 62, Republic, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Aimee Rittenhouse, 45, Cloverdale. Rittenhouse's vehicle came to rest off the roadway to the south and both vehicles were disabled. Rittenhouse had suspected minor injuries but was not treated or transported. Sullivan was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 6:19 p.m., at 215 W. Church St., Stryker, a vehicle driven by Katelyn March, 28, Stryker, backed from a private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Korbin Paris, 20, Montpelier. Paris' vehicle was disabled and March's vehicle had light damage. March was cited for failure to cede right of way on a public highway.
Defiance Sheriff---
Friday, 9:12 p.m., on Ohio 15, east of Glenburg Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Julie Sasseen, 57, 428 Nicholas St., was disabled when it struck a deer.
Saturday, at 113 Sunset Ave., Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Artchard Vanscoder, 70, Sherwood, backed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alexandra Frank, 250 Lakeview Drive, Defiance, and both vehicles had light damage.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tracy Elson, 40, Bryan, sustained moderated damage when it struck a coyote.
Defiance Police---
Wednesday, 2:32 p.m., at Summit and Hopkins streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Sandra Herman, 76, 1137 Wilhelm St., was stopped at a traffic signal when a parked vehicle driven by James Blank, 64, 824 Holgate Ave., backed into Herman's vehicle. Light damage to both vehicles and Blank was cited for improper starting and backing.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., at 602 E. Broadway Ave., Travis Shell, 40, 602 E. Broadway Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:59 p.m., at Second and East streets, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Koketko, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Abbi Cereghin, 31, 315 Minneapolis St. Cereghin was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Koketko's vehicle was disabled and Cereghin's had functional damage. Koketko was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 9:10 p.m., at 636 Harrison Ave., a vehicle driven by Timothy Wilson, 66, 13830 Fruit Ridge Road, struck the back of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Lacey Evans, 636 Harrison Ave., and that vehicle was pushed into a second parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Lacey Evans. Wilson's vehicle then overturned in the roadway where it came to rest on its side. Wilson was taken by Defiance Fire Department for suspected serious injuries and was cited for DUI. All three vehicles were disabled in the incident.
Saturday, 8:58 a.m., at 1023 Wayne Ave., Jason Buchert, 46, 1023 Wayne Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., at 218 E. Cherry St., Liberty Center, Taylor Pospisil, 27, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:09 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lee Strickland, 59, Whitehouse, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3:27 a.m., on County Road S in Napoleon Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cuyler Spengler, 21, Holgate, was disabled when a group of deer crossing the road distracted the driver and the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Count Road S and U.S. 6. The vehicle continued to travel south across U.S. 6, off the roadway and into a ditch and finally coming to rest in a field. Spengler was cited for failure to control and failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 10:26 p.m., on Ohio 108, north of Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristil Saman, 54, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 3:06 a.m., at 303 Chicago Ave., Holgate, Rachel Gonzalez, 34, Holgate, was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest, harassment with a bodily substance and assault of a police officer.
Sunday, 11:43 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 5, a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Plassman, 15, 25590 Nagel Road, Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Rettig, 40, McClure. Plassman's vehicle was disabled and Rettig's vehicle had functional damage to the rear. Plassman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 2:35 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Billy Evans, 38, Defiance, was served charges for a TPO violation.
Friday, 8:28 p.m., at Clairmont and Woodlawn avenues, in a traffic stop, Tory Johnson, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI and lanes of travel.
Saturday, 10:03 p.m., at 644 Leonard St., Chandler Stalnaker, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Sunday, 4:42 a.m., at CCNO, Chandler Stalnaker, 21, Napoleon, was served charges for criminal trespassing.
Sunday, 4:59 p.m., at Micheal Drive and Patricia Avenue, Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, Napoleon, was arrested for driving under suspension, and fleeing and eluding.
Fulton Sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., at County Road 20 and Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Pursel, 50, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Caden Damman, 16, Napoleon, as Damman's vehicle slowed to turn right. Pursel's vehicle had functional damage to the front end and Damman's vehicle had light damage to the rear. Pursel was cited for speeding.
Thursday, 2:21 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Ohio 2 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Short, 69, Wauseon, sustained functional damage to the driver's side when a deer struck it.
Wauseon Police---
Friday, 3:11 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, just north of Elm Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Rodney Fahrer, 56, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott Muhl, 42, Wauseon, and pushed Muhl's vehicle into a third vehicle driven by Andrew Hunter, 36, 23290 Flory Road, Defiance. Fahrer's vehicle was disabled, Muhl's had functional damage and Hunter's had light damage. Fahrer was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries and was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:34 p.m., on South Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Ian Fruchey, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Neuenschwander, 54, Wauseon, and Neuenschwander was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Fruchey's vehicle was disabled and Neuenschwander's vehicle had light damage. Fruchey was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
Defiance---
Fire — Sunday, 12:25 p.m., Tower 230 from responded to 26427 Ohio 18 for a fire in the duct work at GM. Upon arrival, firefighters assembled on the east side of the building and gained access to the roof were smoke was seen. The roof crew observed smoke from several vent openings until the fire was under control. At 2:40, the firefighters returned to station and back into service.
