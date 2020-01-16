• Police reports
State Patrol
Jan. 11, 9:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a truck driven by Juan Montoya, 57, Fort Wayne, left the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. The vehicle was not damaged.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 5, 9:08 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Bradley, 18, 906 Columbus Ave., left the roadway and drove through a ditch and yard at 16965 Ohio 15. Bradley was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., Tina Frye, 57, and Roger Williams, 54, both of 1939 E. Second St., were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an alleged incident at the PATH Center.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., Catherine Johnson, 36, and Michael McCullough, 57, both of 29015 Steinmaier Road, were each charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Wednesday, 12:18 a.m., on Power Dam Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by David Deitrich, 41, 21142 Power Dam Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:56 a.m., Dalton Reynolds, 25, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., Scott Miller, 55, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., on Chinook Avenue, a vehicle driven by Sharon Buchanan, 56, 704 Alton St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:34 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Tracy Perez, 53, 1696 Cimarron Lane, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelly Salyers, 33, 115 Seneca St., pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Cheek, 40, 605 E. Broadway Ave. Perez was cited for assured clear distance. Perez and her passenger, Mercedes Perez, 26, 1696 Cimarron Lane, were taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Perez vehicle, moderate to the Salyers vehicle and light to the Cheek vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:13 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., Chelsi Cohan, 32, 940 Washington Ave., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Dakota Place.
Wednesday, 1:52 p.m., Robert Vaughn Jr., 37, 124 East St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:33 p.m., Bryan Kahl, 26, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:06 a.m., on Liberty Township Road W, a vehicle driven by David Zachrich, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:19 a.m., Tammy Murray, 56, Holgate, was charged with allowing animals to run at large after an alleged incident in the 15000 block of Ohio 18, Holgate.
Williams Sheriff
Sunday, 2:32 a.m., deputies were called to an alarm at Edon Main Stop, 11024 Ohio 49, north of Edon, for a report of broken glass in the front door. Someone allegedly had gained entry into the store and took cartons of cigarettes and money from the cash register. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 419-636-3151.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a bathroom fire at the CCD building next to St. Michael's Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive, Hicksville. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 9:07 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 500 Briarcliff Drive.
Fire — Wednesday, 1:09 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Henry County roads M3 and 14.
Delta
Fire — Wednesday, 9:24 a.m., firefighters were called to a paint booth fire at Product Movers, 6420 Rogers St., Delta. Providing mutual aid were Wauseon, Swanton and Liberty Township fire departments.
Ottawa
Fire — Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to 1221 N. Defiance St. for a report of smoke in an attic. Providing mutual aid was Glandorf Fire Department.
