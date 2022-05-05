• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Monday, 2:10 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 16 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sara Avina, 30, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Julia Brink, 65, Archbold. Both vehicles were disabled at the scene and Avina was cited for failure to yield when attempting a left turn.
Defiance Police---
April 28, 5:56 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a semi-tanker driven by Frederick Runge, 61, Montrose, Iowa, attempted a right turn and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Betty Peterson, 77, 22175 Flory Road. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 7:18 p.m., at Domersville Road and Deerwood Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Marrah Elston, 17, 706 Kentner St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Carter Michel, 16, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage and Elston was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 1 p.m., at Ottawa and Karnes avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Nancy Brinkman, 71, Fort Jennings, sustained functional damage when it struck an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Saturday, 11:05 p.m., at 1692 Durango Drive, Joshua Cole, 25, 1692 Durango Drive, was served a summons to Defiance Municipal Court for a probation violation.
Monday, 7:17 a.m., at 263 E. Broadway Ave., Christina Burk, 32, and Robert Mann III, 36, both of 263 E. Broadway Ave., were cited for disorderly conduct.
Monday, 5:38 p.m., at Wayne Avenue and Second Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Jesus Sierra, 66, 1580 Crystal Cove Court, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Rath, 28, 15436 Ohio 15. Sierra's vehicle had light damage and Rath's had moderate functional damage to the rear. Sierra was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 4:11 p.m., at 1567 S. Clinton St., Brittne Brazell, 33, 1567 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 6:34 p.m., at 1656 S. Jefferson Ave., Russell Notestein, 61, 2169 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released in the custody of a family member.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 3:06 p.m., at U.S. 24 on ramp at Scott Street in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Matthews, 19, Liberty Center, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kathy Bishop, 53, Hamler, sustained functional damage to the front end when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 65 in Richfield County, a westbound vehicle driven by Julio Miranda, 29, Wauseon, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound semi driven by Michelle Buggs, 64, South Holland, Ill. Miranda was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and he was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign. Miranda's vehicle was disabled and the semi had moderate damage to the trailer.
Napoleon Police---
April 27, 7:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Enterprise Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Watchowski, 18, Liberty Center, was traveling in the north lane when the vehicle veered into the south lane and struck a semi driven by Arnold Koster, 72, Washington, Mich. Both vehicles had light damage.
Tuesday, 9:47 a.m., in the 1800 block of Scott Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Arngie Howell, 41, Napoleon, struck the rear of a Henry County Commissioners vehicle driven by Jeffry Smikth, 70, Napoleon. Howell was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and both vehicles had moderate damage.
Tuesday, 6:38 p.m., at Church on 108, Robert Lauharn, 44, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Police---
Friday, 2:59 p.m., at Kay-Nora Avenue and Gasser Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Jacquelyn Johanns, 72, Paulding, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Diana Mohr, 74, Paulding. Mohr was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries. Johanns' vehicle had light damage and she was cited for rules for turns at intersections. Mohr's vehicle was disabled in the accident.
• Fire
Napoleon---
Monday, 8:21 p.m., on the westbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Scott Street, firefighters were called for a motorcycle on fire. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.
