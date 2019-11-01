• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 4:07 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Wiltermood, 24, Crawfordsville, struck a vehicle that was pulled off along the side of the highway. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by William Barker, 68, 02312 Wieland Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:25 a.m., on U.S. 25 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Harvey Campbell, 53, 02366 Ohio 66, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for a safety belt violation.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 05000 block of Domersville Road.
Tuesday, 11:42 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 06000 block of Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 3:04 p.m., a theft was reported in the 17000 block of Gipe Road.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 1:06 a.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Brandi Berry, 40, 420 Holgate Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:39 p.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., Justin Ward, 28, Defiance, was arrested on an adult parole authority warrant.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Michael, 51, 1588 Terrawenda Drive, struck a deer. An oncoming vehicle driven by Ronald Blankenbecker, 40, 937 Indian Bridge Lane, then struck the deer. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., at South Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Road, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Decker, 50, 1802 Sherwood Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brittany Custard, 32, 391 Carter Road. Decker was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:24 a.m., gas was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at 2429 William A. Diehl Court.
Thursday, 12:42 p.m., a 17-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of assault after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Defiance Crossing and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, rural Stryker.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:21 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Natalie Schroeder, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:38 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Laura Kleinfelter, 35, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Sabrina Luedtke, 38, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:23 p.m., Kathryn Thourot, 32, Ridgeville Corners, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of Ohio 66, Ridgeville Corners.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., on County Road Z in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Wayne Eicher, 35, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.Thursday, 5:32 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Randy Hardy, 51, Leipsic, went out of control and came to rest along the side of the roadway. A northbound vehicle driven by Diamond Moore, 25, Defiance, swerved but struck Hardy's vehicle. Moore's vehicle left the road and came to rest in a field. Hardy's vehicle came to rest on an embankment. Hardy was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.