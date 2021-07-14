• Area Police Reports
State Police
July 7, 12:21 a.m., near mile post 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Zimmerman, 36, 28835 Ohio 281, struck the rear of a farm vehicle driven by Christopher Colwell, 30, 15565 Harris Road. Damage to the farm vehicle was light, but heavy damage was reported to Zimmerman's vehicle. Zimmerman was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Friday, 11:58 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chase Tyler, 22, 828 Holgate Ave., attempted to avoid an animal and went left of center, over-corrected and went off the south side of the roadway and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Tyler sustained suspected minor injuries and was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment. He was cited with driving left of center.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:13 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a eastbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Rhodes, 61, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:59 p.m. at 1599 Palmer Drive, David Willitzer, 40, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., at 1599 Palmer Drive, David Willitzer, 40, Defiance, was cited for criminal trespassing and released.
Monday, 7:20, at 31 Capri Road, Raynaldo Garcia, 47, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., 324 Perry St., Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:54 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dannie Winkle, 57, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 6:08 a.m., on County Road 3A in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Carrol, 55, McClure, struck a deer. Moderate damage was reported of the vehicle.
Monday, 10:25 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jean Knipp, 80, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jackson Heringhaus, 16, Ottawa, drifted to the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a deep ditch. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Heringhaus was cited with failure to control.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 10:44 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., William Vanalstine, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Monday, 4:28 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon, was charged with theft.
Monday, 8:14 p.m., at 1058 Dodd St., Thomas Woodward, 45, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 6:45 a.m., on Township Road 144 in Harrison Township, an eastbound motorcycle operated by Bryant Adkins, 30, Antwerp, lost control and ran off the roadway. Adkins was ejected and the motorcycle came to rest off the roadway. Antwerp EMS transported Adkins to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The motorcycle had light damage and Adkins was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marlene Tonjes, 61, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 7 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Kasper, 26, 647 Washington Ave., struck the middle of a tractor trailer driven by James Stewart, 28, St. Louis, Mo. Kasper’s vehicle had heavy damage; moderate damage reported to Stewart’s vehicle. Kasper was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
• Fires
Payne
Fire — July 7, 4:38 p.m., at Ohio 500 and Ohio 613, firefighters from Payne and Paulding Fire departments were called to a ditch fire.
Fire — July 7, 5:56 p.m., at 5368 Road 124, firefighters from Payne Fire Department were called to a wheat field fire.
Cecil
Fire — Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at Township roads 99 and 192 in Paulding County, firefighters from Cecil and Delaware Township fire departments were called to a structure fire.
