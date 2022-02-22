• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 8:15 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nicole Jones, 25, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 127 at Township Road 60 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Noah Toppe, 21, Payne, was disabled when it attempted a left turn and left the roadway where it struck a ditch and a culvert. Toppe was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 6 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Derrick Miller, 17, 14035 Williams Road, Defiance, was disabled when it left the roadway on an icy patch and struck a utility pole. Miller was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 6:20 a.m., on County Road W in Henry County's Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Demoe, 31, Liberty Center, was disabled when it struck a patch of snow, traveled left of center, spun out and struck a ditch then a utility pole. Demoe had possible injuries but refused treatment. He was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 11:24 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dereck Hutchison, 27, Bryan, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 14, 8:50 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Raod north of Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Noreen Piechocki, 58, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:57 p.m., on Ohio 111 south of Singer Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kailey Morrow, 23, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it left the south side of the icy roadway and struck a mailbox. Morrow was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 8:18 p.m., at 08853 Casebeer Miller Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Gina Anderson, 47, Hicksville, sustained functional damage when a vehicle driven by Mitchel Headley 72, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck it. Headley's vehicle had light damage and he was cited with improper starting and backing.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:17 p.m., on South Clinton Street south of Power Dam Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Brandy Embry, 41, 844 N. Clinton St., crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Shawn Meyle, 45, 2856 McCollister Road. Embry's vehicle then overturned, disabling both vehicles. Embry was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:33 p.m., on Ohio 109 north of County Road M in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Margarito Cantu III, 22, Deshler, sustained functional damage when it slid off the roadway and into a ditch.
Friday, 11:12 p.m., on Ohio 6 west of County Road 17 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thalia Perez, 19, Archbold, sustained functional damage when it went through a snowdrift, left the roadway and continued northbound until it struck a tree.
Friday, 11:59 p.m., on Ohio 6 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Easton Lewis, 19, New Carlisle, was disabled when it struck a patch of ice and crossed the center line and struck a guardrail.
Saturday, 7:33 a.m., on County Road T3 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Laura Banks, 44, Liberty Center, sustained functional damage when it drove through a snowdrift, slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Saturday, 3 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 108 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Bower, 43, Holgate, had the right of way and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Austermiller, 79, Malinta. Both vehicles had functional damage.
Saturday, 6:55 p.m., on County Road 16 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ty Sonnenberg, 16, Napoleon, was disabled when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole where it came to rest. Sonnenberg was treated by Napoleon Rescue for possible injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 8:08 p.m., on County Road N in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Richardson, 53, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 3:33 a.m., at West Front Street and North Perry Street, a juvenile offender was arrested for underage alcohol consumption and fleeing and eluding, and was taken to the juvenile detention center.
Monday, 2:07 a.m., at 330 S. Perry St., David Louden, 70, no known address, was arrested for open container and physical control and was taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., on Ohio 108 north of County Road A/C in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Breneman, 35, West Unity, sustained functional damage when an unknown object struck the glass top convertible and shattered it. Breneman had suspected minor injuries but refused treatment.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., at North Ottokee Street and Dickman Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Maria Reyes, 46, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Eusebio Solis, 26, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Solis was cited with failure to yield on a left turn at an intersection.
Williams Sheriff
Feb. 14, 6:46 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Leach, 56, Richmond, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:20 p.m., at 28814 Blanchard Road, firefighters from Highland Township Fire Department were called for a grass fire.
Fire — Monday, 4:06 p.m., at 8510 Mulligan's Bluff Road, firefighters from Delaware Township Fire Department were called for a possible structure fire.
