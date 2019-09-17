 • Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 6:25 a.m., on Rosedale Road, a vehicle driven by Lisa Craig, 50, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 8:11 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Friday, 9:17 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.

Saturday, 11:51 p.m., Chance Okuley, 38, 1071 Harrison Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Michael Hernandez, 57, 935 Jefferson Ave., was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of South Clinton Street.

Sunday, 12:56 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Karnes Avenue.

Monday, 12:41 a.m., Jermaine Livingston, 18, no permanent address, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Monday, 8:05 a.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Hopkins Street.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 10:50 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Cheyenne Carter, 18, Bowling Green, attempted to pass a vehicle that was stopping. Carter's vehicle went left of center, came back and left the roadway before overturning in a field. Carter was treated at the scene by Damascus Township EMS. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Sunday, 10:26 a.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road V, a vehicle driven by Daniel Mozingo, 26, Grand Rapids, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Homer Dangler, 93, Adrian, Mich., causing a collision. The drivers were taken by Liberty Center EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Mozingo was cited for failure to yield.

Sunday, 8:30 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Jose Sifuentes, 59, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Saturday, 9:22 p.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of East Maumee Street.

Sunday, 3:598 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Huddle Street.

Sunday, 6:13 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of South Perry Street.

Wauseon Police

Wednesday, 6:47 a.m., on Township Road 191, a vehicle driven by Ashlee Beck, 26, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 3:56 p.m., on Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Breanna Elendt, 19, Swanton, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Toni Winchester, 59, Archbold. Elendt was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 9:33 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 737 Summit St.

Fire — Sunday, 12:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 423 Pontiac Drive.

Fire — Sunday, 7:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at 08896 Ohio 66.

Noble Township

Fire — Sunday, 9:09 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1553 State Service Road.

Napoleon

Fire — Friday, 5:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at U.S. 24 and County Road 12.

Hicksville

Fire — Sunday, 10:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Casebeer-Miller Road and the railroad.

Load comments