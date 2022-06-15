Monday, 5:35 a.m., on Openlander Road, just north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kiersten Cline, 20, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it collided with a deer.
Hicksville Police---
Monday, 9:22 a.m., on Oak Street, south of the railroad viaduct at Defiance Street, a Jewell Grain farm vehicle driven by Lewis Shaffer, 24, Garrett, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck the viaduct.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 12:46 p.m., at County Road P3 and U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Selenia Smith-Vasquez, 56, Hamler, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Timothy Binkowski, 38, Napoleon, and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Smith-Vasquez was treated by McClure Rescue at the scene for suspected minor injuries and Binkowski was treated by McClure Rescue for possible injuries but neither was transported. As well, passengers in Binkowski's vehicle were treated at the scene for possible injuries but released: Julia Myers-Binkowski, 37, Napoleon, Maely Binkowski, infant, Napoleon, Kinsley Binkowski, 6, Napoleon, and Cecily Binkowski, 2, Napoleon. Smith-Vasquez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 1:41 p.m., at County Road 24 and U.S. 6 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adrianna Forster, 23, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Thomas Lydon, 57, Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage and Forster was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:38 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Teresa Schwiebert, 47, Hamler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:55 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alec Pearson, 25, Livonia, Mich., sustained disabling damage when it struck a downed tree branch in the roadway.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 4:27 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Samantha Williams, 23, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Paulding Sheriff---
Tuesday, 2:52 a.m., at 19403 Ohio 111 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rhonda Short, 57, 1664 Terrawenda Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a downed tree in the roadway.
