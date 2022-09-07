Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., on Power Dam Road in Defiance, an eastbound vehicle driven by Larry Cameron, 84, 14710 Power Dam Road, swerved to miss a groundhog in the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the guardrail on the north side. Cameron was able to pull the vehicle to a safe location and his vehicle had moderate damage. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 3:41 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Angeline Pollock, 70, 19403 Ohio 111, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Tamara Saylor, 61, 21721 Switzer Road. Saylor's vehicle came to rest off the roadway to the south and Pollock's left the roadway to the north and struck a traffic sign. Both individuals were treated by Defiance EMS for possible injuries. As well, passengers in Saylor's vehicle were treated for possible injuries by Defiance EMS: Ashley Newman, 34, 18615 Switzer Road, Jaxson Newman, 8, 18615 Switzer Road and Nora Newman, 6, 18615 Switzer Road. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Pollock was cited for driving left of center on a two-lane road.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., on Powers Road in Defiance, a westbound vehicle driven by Annie Arnett, 22, Cecil, sustained disabling damage when it left the south side of the roadway where it struck a culvert and a telephone pole. Arnett was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Aug. 25, 10:25 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Corey Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, was arrested for theft and released.
Thursday, 1:04 p.m., at 1017 Ottawa Ave., Damian Shellanbarger, 27, 1017 Ayersville Ave., was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
Thursday, 6:26 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Mark Neumeier, 46, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:13 p.m., at 459 Pontiac Drive, Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Dina Moss, 47, 2165 Hawthorne Drive, attempted to turn right and was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Judd Spencer, 52, Cloverdale. Moss was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had light damage and Spencer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:44 p.m., at Second Street and Ravine Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Juan Perez, 23, Paulding, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Crystal Rodriguez, 36, Napoleon. Rodriguez was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Perez was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Saturday, 9:06 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound motorcycle driven by Joshua Timbers, 35, 807 Harrison Ave., sustained light damage when it attempted a left turn, lost control and struck the ground. Timbers had suspected minor injuries by was not treated at the scene or taken by rescue. He was cited for riding upon seats, handle bars.
Saturday, 3:48 p.m., on Elliott Road, west of Clinton Street, an eastbound Jason Dietsch Sales, LLC, vehicle driven by Brock Frazer, 36, Bryan, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 10:39 a.m., 148 Railway Ave., Holgate, Matthew Clark, 47, Holgate, was charged with violation of protection order.
Tuesday, 9:47 a.m., at 9-475 County Road V, Liberty Center, William Reeder, 45, Phoenix, Ariz., was cited for violation of protection order.
Napoleon police---
Sunday, 8:03 a.m., at CCNO, Ryan Thompson, 28, Sherwood, was served warrants for obstruction and failure to appear.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., at West Riverview Avenue and Scott Street, Nathanial Poole, 38, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
