Area police reports

Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., at milepost 18 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound semi driven by Jose Campana Gonzalez, 48, Naples, Fla., sustained no damage when it drove onto a closed construction lane and drove through freshly-poured cement. The vehicle came to final rest on the north berm. He was cited for driving in an area closed for construction.
Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., on County Road F in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a semi driven by Diomedes Camacho, 42, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it backed from a private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Troy Decant, 21, Wauseon. Decant was taken by Wauseon Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries and his vehicle had disabling damage. Camacho had suspected minor injuries but was not treated or transported. He was cited for failure to cede right of way.
Wednesday, 7 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Harold Wirth, 73, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruth Lucas, 82, 09166 Christy Road, attempted to turn left and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Linda Goodwin, 70, Bryan. Goodwin was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Lucas was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Wednesday, 4:50 p.m., on Clinton Street, just south of River Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Mark Stephens, 48, 1921 Buckingham Court, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Allen Stumbo, 46, 139 Sessions St. Stephens' vehicle had light damage and no damage was reported about Stumbo's vehicle. Stephens was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., in the 600 block of Washington Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Richard Thayer, 70, Napoleon, side-swiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Crystal Adams, no age given, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
