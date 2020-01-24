• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 3:13 a.m., Timothy Canterbury, 23, 844 N. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 3:18 a.m., George Sisco, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 4:32 p.m., Gregory Ricker, 50, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 08000 block of Ashpacher Road.
Defiance Police
Sunday, noon, on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Alexandra Reichert, 18, Decatur, Ind., backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Jenna Retcher, 1010 Perry St. Damage was moderate to the Reichert vehicle and light to the Retcher vehicle.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., on Ayersville Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jared Conley 32, 610 Washington Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Hicksville Police
Jan. 16, 4:08 a.m., Joseph Smith, 43, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 500 block of West High Street.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 200 block of West High Street. It was later recovered.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 17, 3:43 p.m., on Maumee Avenue, a vehicle driven by Todd Baron, 53, Napoleon, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Kitty Kinder, 57, Napoleon. Baron was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by David Pain, 62, Defiance, drove onto a sidewalk and struck a parked owned by Mario Estrada, Wauseon, pushing it into another parked vehicle owned by Stephen Gilgenbach, Napoleon. Pain was cited for OVI. Damage was moderate to the Pain vehicle, heavy to the Estrada vehicle and light to the Gilgenbach vehicle.
Monday, 11:47 p.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mikel Brown, 60, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:17 a.m., windows on railroad cars were broken after an alleged incident on Commerce Drive.
