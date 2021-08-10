• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 2:54 p.m., on County Road 12/C in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Fuller, 36, Bryan, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Fuller was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:44 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Riverbend Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Lawson, 21, 213 Johnson Circle, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Adyson Whitman, 16, Deshler. Damage to Whitman's vehicle was heavy, while light damage was assessed to Lawson's vehicle. Whitman was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Friday, 3:11 p.m., on Roehrig Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a golf cart driven by Wyatt Ellison, 17, 21913 Roehrig Road, ran off the roadway and overturned. Ellison had suspected minor injuries and was taken by a family member to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Three passengers also had injuries: Neveah Deming, 15, Fort Wayne, Ind., was taken by Defiance City to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries; Olivia Barrera, 15, 874 S. Clinton St., and Reese Grahn, 813 Dolan St., both had possible injuries but were not transported. Ellison was cited for wanton and willful disregard of persons or property.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 2:20 a.m., on Ohio 18 just past Mulligan's Bluff in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Aaron Lashaway, 19, Sherwood, ran off the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch, then a tree before coming to rest about 20 yards from the roadway facing east. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Lashaway was cited with failure to maintain control.
Saturday, 4:35 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Greve, 68, Ottawa, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 2:14 a.m., at Domersville and Allen roads in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kirk Okuly, 37, Montpelier, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Police
Aug. 2, 8:41 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and Thurston Street, a vehicle driven by Kristen Lee, 39, 23728 Nagel Road, was struck by a vehicle driven by Abram Tracy, 16, 2038 Royal Oak Ave. Moderate damage reported of Tracy's vehicle, and light damage to Lee's vehicle. Tracy was cited with failure to yield from a place of business to a through street.
Wednesday, 12:52 a.m., on Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Anthony Diaz left the roadway, struck a cable box and a utility pole before coming to rest. Heavy damage to the vehicle; Diaz was cited with failure to control. He was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Thursday, 5:42 p.m., at South Clinton and West First streets, a vehicle driven by Shawnita Thomas, 27, 1209 Magnolia Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Judy Jackson, 52, 4215 Carpenter Road. Light damage to Thomas' vehicle, moderate damage to Jackson's. Jackson was cited for not yielding on a left turn.
Saturday, 3:33 a.m., at 508 Euclid Ave., Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 223 E. Broadway St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:37 a.m., at South Clinton and Williams streets, an over-sized vehicle driven by Anthony Jones, 53, Detroit, Mich., attempted to go under the railroad overpass and sustained heavy damage to the vehicle. Jones was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead. Passenger, Jacqueline Julian, 29, Detroit, Mich., had possible injury and was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department.
Saturday, 12:56 p.m., at South Clinton and West First streets, a vehicle driven by Karen Burgoon, 52, Lima, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by David Roman, 67, 204 Hopkins St. Moderate damage to Roman's vehicle and light damage to Burgoon's. Roman was cited with failure to keep clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 1:19 p.m., at 1033 Ottawa Ave., Jamie Hernandez, 46, same address, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 7:12 a.m., at Meuse Argonne Street and Elm Road, a vehicle driven by Thomas Mabus, 25, 24050 Williams-Defiance County Line Road, backed into a vehicle driven by Cheryl Scher, 42, Hicksville. No damage to Mabus' vehicle, light damage to Scher's vehicle. Mabus was cited with improper backing.
Henry Sheriff
Aug. 2, 7:40 a.m., at County Roads X and U in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Damman, 28, Napoleon. Heavy damage to Damman's vehicle and she sustained possible injuries.
Sunday, 11:47 p.m., at 224 S. Keyser St., Deshler, Derek Combs, 22, Deshler, Andrea Firman, 44, Deshler, and Corey Hatcher, 21, Deshler, were charged with disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 11:22 p.m., at West Graceway Drive and West Maumee Avenue, Zach Leatherman, 23, Napoleon, was cited for OVI and obstructing, and arrested.
Monday, 1:07 a.m., at Hobson and East Washington streets, in a traffic stop, Ashley Roddy, 33, Defiance, was cited for driving under suspension.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 10:03 a.m., at Airport Highway and North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Andrea Alvarado, 31, Montpelier, struck a vehicle driven by Michael Wyrostek, 21, Delta. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and there were several injuries: Alvarado was taken by Delta EMS to Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) for suspected minor injury; Kristen Mitchell, 23, Montpelier, was taken by Delta EMS to FCHS for possible injury; Joshua Konoff, 28, Montpelier, was taken by Wauseon EMS to an unknown facility for serious injury; Joshua Budd, 18, Montpelier, was taken by Wauseon EMS to FCHC; and Vincent Konoff, 27, Bryan, was taken to by Wauseon EMS to FCHC for suspected minor injury. Wyrostek was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., at 1015 Leggett St., a vehicle driven by Mark LaFountain, 46, Wauseon, was struck by a descending railroad gate. Light damage reported of the vehicle. LaFountain was cited with not stopping at a grade crossing.
