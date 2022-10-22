Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., at Ohio 15 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound Pahl Ready-Mix concrete truck driven by Michael McDowell, 32, Hamilton, Ind., attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Duane Short, 76, Archbold. Short's vehicle had moderate damage and the concrete truck had light damage. McDowell was cited for improper backing.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:31 a.m., on Openlander Road, north of Buckskin Road in Mark Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Deanna Ankney, 77, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 1:38 p.m., at the traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by John Sindel, 74, 25046 Watson Road, struck a vehicle driven by Makayla Branham, 21, 1395 Ayersville Ave. Branham's vehicle had heavy damage and Sindel's had light damage. Sindel was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 6:18 p.m., at 806 Holgate Ave., Adalberto Vega Jr., 41, 806 Holgate Ave., was charged with domestic violence.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:27 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Miguel Gomez, 21, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., on County Road U in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristen Krueger, 43, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:17 p.m., on County Road G in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Frederick Weber, 67, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., on the U.S. 24 off ramp to Ohio 108, a westbound vehicle driven by Brittni George, 34, 20135 Schick Road, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ginny McMeekin, 41, Fort Wayne. George's vehicle had no damage and McMeekin's had light damage.
Thursday, 12:51 p.m., at 179 E. Maumee Ave., Jeremy Vold, 48, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Mansfield, 25, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cassandra Richardson, 23, Paulding, attempted to turn left and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Noah Reel, 22, Paulding. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Reel was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 5:13 p.m., at Ohio 637 and County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Maleeha Schaffer, 15, Paulding, attempted a left turn and struck a guardrail on the northwest side of the intersection. The vehicle had heavy damage, and she was cited for failure to control.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 10:32 a.m., on East Perry Street, just south of North Williams Street, a parked vehicle driven by Blane Fickel, 62, Oakwood, attempted to back out of a parking place and struck a vehicle driven by Leonard Moyer Jr., 61, Paulding. Fickel's vehicle had no damage and Moyer's had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., at Linfoot Street and Old Orchard Drive, an eastbound vehicle on Linfoot Street, driven by Lori Sievert, 57, Delta, attempted to turn left onto Orchard Drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Beau Reeder, 18, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Reeder was cited for failure to yield.
Fires
Paulding---
Friday, 12:50 p.m., firefighters from Paulding Fire Department were called to a field fire on County Road 143, one mile north of Ohio 111.
Payne---
Friday, 3:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire on County Road 124, between township roads 61 and 71. Paulding and Antwerp fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.