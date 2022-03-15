• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
March 7, 4:11 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Independence Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle Donnell Bush, 34, Flint, Mich., was disabled when it struck a wet spot in the road, left the roadway and struck a street sign. He was cited with failure to control.
March 8, 5:25 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road near Scott Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nolan Wright, 26, Edgerton, was disabled when it attempted to avoid a deer, crossed over the center line, left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Wednesday, 6:48 a.m., on Glenburg Road just north of Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Todd Lane, 47, Ney, attempted to avoid a deer and ran off the roadway. No damage to the vehicle and Lane was cited with failure to operate.
Wednesday, 8:16 p.m., at Carter Road and Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scotty Ferguson, 55, 909 Greenbriar Lane, failed to make a right turn and left the roadway where it got stuck in the mud. Ferguson was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 12:49 a.m., on Harris Road south of Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Aaron Tenwalde, 26, Fort Jennings, was disabled when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Thursday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 15 north of Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alex Vasquez, 44, 517 1/2 Euclid Ave., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., on Power Dam Road south of Campbell Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ronald Kline, 50, 14541 Power Dam Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4:58 a.m., on Williams Center-Cecil Road south of Scott Road in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tommie Clair, 64, Hicksville, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
March 7, 2:46 p.m., on North Clinton Street south of the U.S. 24 ramps, a southbound vehicle driven by Wayne Dockery, 67, 20975 Buckskin road, and a southbound vehicle driven by Collin Gee, 25, Paulding, came to a stop at a red light. A third southbound vehicle driven by Jordan Clark, 24, Ney, struck Gee's vehicle causing it to struck Dockery's vehicle. Clark's vehicle was disabled and Dockery's vehicle had functional damage. Gee left the scene of the accident. Later, Gee was cited with failure to stop after a crash and Clark was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Dockery was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries.
Friday, 7:48 a.m., at Clinton and Sunday streets, a vehicle driven by Xavier Irvin, 16, 1771 S. Clinton St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Whitnie West, 26, Oakwood. West's vehicle had light damage and Irvin's was disabled. Irvin was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:54 p.m., at Jefferson and Bouton avenues, a vehicle driven by Dani Engle, 32, 534 Degler St., Apt. 2, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amabilia Rodriguez, 84, 703 E. Second St. Engle's vehicle had functional damage and Rodriguez' vehicle had light damage. Engle was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., on Standley Road east of Sycamore Court, an eastbound unidentified vehicle was driving on the center line and a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Thomley, 28, 1405 Milwaukee Ave., sustained light damage when it left the roadway to avoid collision.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 2:22 p.m., on Ohio 6 west of County Road 19 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Carnahan, 50, Antwerp, attempted to pass and sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jasmine Lentner, 24, Goshen, Ind. Both vehicles had functional damage. Carnahan was cited with driving left of center.
Sunday, 9:10 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Sikula, 55, Weston, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 1:43 a.m., 320 Maumee Lane Unit 2, Earnest Ferguson II, 36, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:19 a.m., at 320 Maumee Lane Unit 2, Earnest Ferguson II, 36, Napoleon, was arrested for child endangerment and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:50 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Earnest Ferguson, 36, Napoleon, was served warrants.
Sunday, 5:10 p.m., 330 S. Perry St., Ann Snyder, 54, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI and cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Paulding Sheriff
Sunday, 8:52 p.m., on Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Christina Sinn, 44, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:47 a.m., on County Road 151 south of County Road 120 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Veronica Meeks, 40, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it was struck by a deer.
Williams Sheriff
March 7, 6:45 a.m., on County Road D east of County Road 9 in Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Trevor Lawson, 27, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 3:01 p.m., on East Linfoot Street west of North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Erik Solis, 30, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nykaiya Villaruz, 20, Wauseon. Both vehicles had functional damage and Solis was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
