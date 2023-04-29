Area police reports
State patrol---
April 21, 7 a.m., on County Road A, near County Road 23 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Moser, 43, 23891 County Road A, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:46 a.m., on County Road 23, near County Road A in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Ronald Boyd, 48, 1586 Christy Road, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
April 23, 1:56 a.m., at 1902 E. Second St., Arabella Richie, 19, 102 Hill Ave., was charged with underage consumption; Alexis Hughes, 20, 210 Minneapolis St., charged with possession of marijuana and open container.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., at 214 Hopkins St., Cameron Kosunick, 21, 210 Hopkins St., charged with disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 8:05 p.m., at 1524 N. Clinton St., Chelsea Bryant, 26, 509 Rulf St., charged with falsification and wrongful entrustment.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 6:39 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Roberts, 52, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., on Clinton Street, north of Second Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Trae Miller, 21, 616 Summit St., sideswiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alejandro Gonzales, 222 1/2 Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Miller was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. Alcohol was noted as a contributing factor in the police report.
Friday, 12:10 a.m., in the 300 block of West High Street, officers were dispatched to an assault complaint. Upon arrival officers determined a robbery had taken place and the suspect had fled on foot. The suspect was a taller male, stocky build, wearing dark clothing. The Defiance Fire Department and a K9 unit assisted. The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 419-784-5050.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., at 757 Harrison Ave., Earl Miller, 47, 1051 Ralston Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and strangulation and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
April 21, 10:42 p.m., at County Road 2 and Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dean Fausnaugh, 51, Grand Rapids, sustained heavy damage when it failed to yield at a stop sign, left the north side of the roadway, traveled through some brush and struck a tree. Alcohol was indicated on the crash report as a contributing factor, and he was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., on U.S. 24, near County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, a westbound Satnam Waheguru, LLC, a semi driven by Balvir Singh, 36, Jamaica, N.Y., sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway and entered the grassy median. It then re-entered the roadway and flipped onto the driver's side. Singh was taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., on County Road V, near County Road 2 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Karney Gerretson, 70, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a turkey.
Wednesday, 9:01 a.m., at County Road P and U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Charles Dugan, 41, 6379 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Amy Bains, 55, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Dugan was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 7:07 p.m., at CCNO, KC Moser, 31, Deshler, was served a warrant for contempt of court.
Thursday, 10:52 p.m., 303 Sheffield Ave., Zackary Firestone, 39, Napoleon, was arrested for sexual imposition.
Paulding sheriff---
April 17, 11:15 a.m., at 22558 Road 128, Oakwood, Harold Fenter, 80, Oakwood, was arrested for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
April 18, 8:32 p.m., at 1046 Grant St., Scott, Hunter Gile, 21, no address given, was arrested for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
April 20, 6:27 a.m., at 12938 Road 72, Haviland, Echo Spangler, 21, no address given, was arrested for domestic violence, a first-degree felony.
April 22, 1:59 a.m., Patricia Howard, 33, no address given, was arrested for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:39 p.m., on County Road 424, east of County Road 43 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Schilb, 55, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., on County Road 204, just east of County Road 13 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emma Saul, 17, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway, entered a ditch and came to rest on the passenger's side after rolling several times. Saul and passenger, Charles Saul, 51, Antwerp, were taken by Antwerp EMS to Parkview Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., at the intersection of the bicycle trail and Shoop Avenue, near 720 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Charlott Slattman, 50, Wauseon, stopped in traffic and a vehicle behind it driven by Brittany Sentle, 29, Fayette, also stopped. A third vehicle, driven by Noah Nagel, 18, Wauseon, struck Sentle's vehicle from the rear and caused that vehicle to strike the rear of Slattman's. Nagel's vehicle had heavy damage, Sentle's had moderate and Slattman's had light damage. Nagel was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Defiance---
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a possible fire at the county landfill on Canal Road. An estimated 1,000 square feet of garbage was observed burning. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while the landfill's water truck was also used.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.