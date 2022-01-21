• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 6:36 a.m., on the Krouse Road railroad crossing off of County Road 424 in Defiance Township, the railroad gates activated and no train was present. A semi driven by Randall Digby, 51, Findlay, drove through the gates and broke the second one.

Monday, 10:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 north of Doud Road in Washington Township, a service vehicle driven by Jeremy Olivarez, 27, 10688 First St., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police

Jan. 14, 8:47 p.m., on Karnes Avenue south of Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Carisa Partee, 37, 410 Hopkins St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 3:49 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Brewer, 22, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott McLuckie, 62, Toledo. Brewer's vehicle had moderate damage and McLuckie's had light damage. Brewer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., at Carter Avenue and Nicholas Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Nareshkumar Prajapati, 40, 210 Summit St., Apt. C, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Davenport, 39, 205 Carter Ave. Apt. 3. Both vehicles had light damage and Prajapati was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:11 a.m., on Ohio 114 west of Township Road 187 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by James Craft, 68, Grover Hill, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon Police

Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Donald Reynolds, 81, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ruben Acevedo, 71, Wauseon, and caused functional damage to both vehicles. Reynolds was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

