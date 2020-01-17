• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 7:39 a.m., on Williams County Road 21 in Brady Township, a Millcreek-West Unity Local School District bus driven by Nancy Myers, 67, West Unity, pulled from a private drive and collided with a car driven by Crystal Johnson, 27, Defiance. Myers was cited for failure to yield. The bus was occupied by 15 children. There were no injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 3:34 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Nathanael Graham, 22, Hicksville, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Eli Rippetoe, 17, 1216 Karnes Ave. Rippetoe was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Rippetoe vehicle and moderate to the Graham vehicle.
Thursday, 4:06 p.m., on Riverside Avenue, a Defiance City School District bus driven by Anthony Lockmiller, 52, 1921 N. Mistywood Court, turned into the bus lot and its back end struck a parked vehicle owned by Tamar Lomeli, 1004 Riverside Ave. Lockmiller was cited for a turning violation. Damage was moderate to the Lomeli vehicle and light to the bus.
Thursday, 5:41 p.m., Genaro Tovar, 44, 1035 Holgate Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 11:14 a.m., a break-in was reported at Ranchland Fabric Care, 1965 S. Jefferson Ave. A door was reportedly kicked in and money was missing.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:01 a.m., on County Road 16A in Pleasant Township, mirrors collided on passing vehicles driven by Joyce Theisen, 65, New Bavaria, and Gerald Watson, 76, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., a forgery was reported in the 900 block of Clairmont Avenue.
Thursday, 8:50 p.m., William Rader, 36, Deshler, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 5:29 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of fluids leaking from a disabled vehicle in the parking lot of 1500 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Friday, 12:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 810 Davidson St.
Fire — Friday, 2:25 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at McDonald's, 1111 N. Clinton St.
