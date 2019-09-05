• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 7:40 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Superior Township, a semi driven by Lakendrick Cherry, 27, Raeford, N.C., left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The semi trailer was hauling steel bars. Cherry was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the semi.
Wednesday, 5 a.m. on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Abdikadhar Digale, 31, St. Cloud, Minn., left the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle began to leak fuel. Called to the scene for the leake were Noble Township and Defiance fire departments and Defiance HAZMAT. Environmental Remediation Services was called for clean-up. Damage was heavy to the semi. The driver was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 21, 5:23 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a mower driven by Curtis Potter, 54, 12379 U.S. 127, was mowing on an incline when it started to slide. The mower rolled onto its side. Potter was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was lightly damaged.
Aug. 24, 6:29 p.m., at Stratton and Jackson avenues, a truck driven by Dennis English, 38, 22583 Garman Road, turned and the rear tire struck a fire hydrant. Damage was light to the truck.
Friday, 2 p.m., Adam Bryant, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 3:46 p.m., two female juveniles were charged with delinquency by means of shoplifting after an alleged incident in the 09000 block of U.S. 127, Sherwood.
Saturday, 12:02 a.m., Brandon Mosier, 24, Bryan, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at Ohio 49 and Seevers Road.
Saturday, 9:37 a.m., the theft of gas from a vehicle was reported on Ohio 66.
Saturday, 12:03 p.m., Eliseo Composano, 39, Fontana, Calif., was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 3:14 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Christy Road.
Saturday, 6:04 p.m., Cynthia Moulder, 56, Payne, was charged with possession of marijuana following an alleged incident in the 27000 block of County Road 424.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., Colin Nester, 40, Edon, was charged with domestic violence and disrupting public services after an alleged incident in the 04200 bock of Glenburg Road, Ney.
Saturday, 8:28 p.m., Robert Borraco, 60, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 12000 block of Ohio 18, Sherwood.
Sunday, 1:27 a.m., Daniel Mohr, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., Trae Burton, 32, and Amanda Woodward, 36, both of Sherwood, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged disturbance in the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Tuesday, 4:51 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Cedar Street, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 5:19 a.m., Ramon Martinez, 54, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile/Probation Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Wednesday, 5:22 a.m., Colin Nester, 40, Edon, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court while at CCNO.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 11:46 p.m., James Baird, 22, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Grant County, Ind., and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:13 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Washington Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., on County Road V, a vehicle driven by Danny Leatherman, 27, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:29 p.m., on County Road 24, a vehicle driven by Todd Evans, 50, Archbold, struck a deer. Evans was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 11:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm at 1125 Precision Way.
