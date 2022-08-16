Area police reports:
State patrol---
Thursday, 5:21 a.m., at milepost 30 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound semi driven by Rahul Nokhwal, 25, Caledon, Ontario, Canada, sustained disabling damage when the trailer caught fire. Nokhwal was able to pull the semi to the berm and detach the trailer from the truck.
Thursday, 8:09 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Adam Whaley, 28, New Haven, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Julius Batts, 39, Toledo, when Whaley attempted to change lanes. Batts' vehicle had disabling damage and Whaley's vehicle had moderate damage. Whaley was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., at Flory and Domersville roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Austin Legg, 17, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Alec Crist, 16, 06626 Independence Road, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Kent Hughes, 58, Denver, N.C., passenger in Crist's vehicle was taken by Jewell Township Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Legg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 1:23 p.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Susan Lee, 56, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it traveled left of center, left the roadway on the west side and struck a sign before coming to final rest. Lee was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 3:46 p.m., at milepost 10 at Ohio 49 and Beerbower Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle pulling a trailer was driven by Richard Leskow, 58, 1680 Tahoe Ridge, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Larry Bowers, 65, Hamilton, Ind. Leskow attempted to overtake Bowers' vehicle when Bowers was attempting a left turn. Both vehicles left the roadway in the crash and were disabled. Leskow was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 10:47 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sharron Twining, 76, Delphos, struck a southbound vehicle driven by David Jones, 61, 926 Summit St., and both vehicles had disabling damage. Twining was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries and was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Thursday, 3:49 p.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Gabriele Wolfrum, 22, 1047 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nora Lumpkins, 59, Oakwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Wolfrum was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:32 p.m., on County Road V in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sarah Emahiser, 18, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5 p.m., at 550 W. Cross St., McClure, Dennis Hoover, 70, McClure, was charged with theft
Friday, 7:28 p.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 110 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Curtis Schroeder, 39, McComb, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brian Huff, 46, Findlay. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., on County Road 13, just south of County Road S in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jarrett Bischoff, 21, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it left the east side of the roadway, struck three utility poles, destroying the first two, and coming to rest just north of the third one. Bischoff was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for DUI, failure to control and a safety belt violation.
Saturday, 11:36 a.m., at 158 County Road 8 R, Napoleon, Steven Woods, 52, Napoleon, was charged with disrupting public service and domestic violence, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:31 p.m., at 631 W. Maple St., Deshler, Darrell Billings Jr., 54, Deshler, and Darrell Billings III, 21, Deshler, were charged with felonious assault, obstructing official business, resisting, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:35 a.m., at Fifth Street and Ohio 65 in McClure, a westbound vehicle driven by Katelynn Pittman, 15, McClure, sustained disabling damage when it failed to stop at a stop sign, continued southbound and left the roadway on the west side of the road where the vehicle came to rest in a ditch. Pittman was cited for failure to control.
Fulton sheriff---
Aug. 9, 9:52 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road F in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Lloyd, 16, Archbold, attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Krista Schroeder, 20, Fayette. Lloyd's vehicle had disabling damage and Schroeder's had moderate damage. Lloyd was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
