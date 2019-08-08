• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County, a car driven by Paul Domingues, 67, Austin, Texas, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dale Stemen, 64, 25151 Behrens Road. Domingues was taken by Williams County EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital, while Stemen was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. Domingues was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:25 p.m., on Ohio 107 in Williams County, an SUV driven by Larry Watts, 64, Montpelier, went left of center and struck a telephone junction box. Watts overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the right right of the roadway, overturned, struck an embankment, rolled and came to rest on its wheels. Watts and his passengers, Brooklyn Watts, 6, and Mason Watts, 4, both of Blakeslee, were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Montpelier. Condition updates were unavailable. Watts was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Ottawa Avenue. Richard Luderman, 19, 10043 Independence Road, was charged with assault and arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 6:27 p.m., Jonathan Maxwell, 32, 210 Hopkins St., was arrested on a warrant from Putnam County.
Wednesday,12:08 a.m., Luciano Zepeda, 26, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with theft after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 700 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:36 a.m., on County Road 10, a vehicle driven by Tyler Varner, 22, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:12 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Wilhelm Street.
Wednesday, 5:59 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Laura Wittenmeyer, 46, 931 Washington Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 10:51 a.m., Keith Closson, 56, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., Emilio Gonzales, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Wood County.
Wednesday, 1:52 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
