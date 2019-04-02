Area police reports 4-2-19

• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Defiance Township, the rear trailer tire of a westbound semi driven by Robert Morris, 50, Garden City, Mich., caught fire, and shredded tire debris started a fire in the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to the semi. Assisting at the scene were the Delaware Township Fire Department and the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., at U.S. 24 and the Domersville Road exit ramp, Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Trent Hicks, 18, 14460 Ohio 15, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Hicks was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., on Williams County Road 6, north of U.S. 6, St. Joseph Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Derek Todd, 22, Edgerton, reportedly drove around a high-water sign, entered the high water and floated into a ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Todd was cited for failure to obey a traffic-control device.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 4:53 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Watson Road, Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Judith Farrell, 55, Kalida, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:04 p.m., on U.S. 24, east of County Road 424, Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rhoame Crawford, 19, 1392 Milwaukee Ave., traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. No injuries or damage to the vehicle were reported. Crawford was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 7:19 p.m., Loren Smith Jr., 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., Michael Nelson, 39, Hicksville, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Antwerp Drive, Hicksville.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported on Mansfield Road.
Saturday, 7:25 a.m., on Buckskin Road, east of U.S. 127, Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Cochran, 39, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:05 p.m., Daneal Cain, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Juvenile/ Probation Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:55 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Lydia Taylor, 16, 1629 Fairlawn St., reportedly drove through a red light, entered the intersection and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Perez, 60, 1109 Ayersville Ave. No injuries were reported. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Taylor was cited for failure to stop for signal lights.
Thursday, 9:19 p.m., on West High Street, east of Fox Run Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Tammy Black, 37, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:49 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 4:50 p.m., a 2002 Chevy truck was reported stolen from the 700 block of Thurston Avenue.
Monday, 2:16 a.m., Bryce Robinson, 23, Toledo, was cited for driving under suspension and display of plates following a traffic stop at North Clinton Street and U.S. 24.
Monday, 7:53 a.m., a possible breaking and entering was reported in the 25000 block of Commerce Drive.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 4:15 p.m., at West High and North Bryan streets, a southwest-bound vehicle driven by Caleb Washler, 28, Hicksville, reportedly failed to yield, began a left turn and was struck on the passenger side by a northeast-bound vehicle driven by Donald Dotterer, 52, Payne. Washler and his passenger, Nathan Gamble, 31, Hicksville, were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to both vehicles. Washler was cited for OVI.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., a possible breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of East High Street.
Monday, 12:04 p.m., Meliton Rodriguez, 43, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Paulding County.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:59 a.m., an air compressor was reported stolen from the 00100 block of County Road X, Ridgeville Corners.
Sunday, 12:26 p.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Tarrah Meyer, 18, Napoleon, slid off the roadway into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:46 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 17D, a vehicle driven by Gary Smart, 34, Cleveland, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Mirashia Davis, 18, Defiance, as the Davis vehicle slowed to turn. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 3:55 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Kaufman Street in Holgate, a vehicle driven Sara Salaz, 36, Holgate, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Conor Mutter, 26, Napoleon, causing a collision. Salaz was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 6:44 a.m., on County Road 2, south of County Road M, Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Matthew Cook, 22, Maumee, struck a deer, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Today, 2:04 a.m., on County Road 2, a vehicle driven by Laurie Lawrence, 53, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 11:30 a.m., charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an alleged incident were Napoleon residents Korena Silveous, 47; Caitly Silveous, 20; and Desiree Silveous, 23.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., Brendan Goodman, 18, address unavailable, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Beckham Street.
Monday, 11:56 p.m., a report of criminal damaging is under investigation in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Archbold Police
Monday, 6:30 a.m., a 2008 Saturn was reported stolen in the village. It was later recovered on South Defiance Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 2:38 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 8:56 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 202 E. Sessions St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 2:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 340 W. Elm St.
Fire — Sunday, 6:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 15402 U.S. 20A.
