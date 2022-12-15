Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 5:50 p.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Abigail Hiler, 26, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 1 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Marah Davis, 18, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 12:34 p.m., in front of the Path Center at 1939 E. Second St., a vehicle driven by Nathaniel McClendon, 68, 530 Degler St., backed from a parking spot and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Stanley Strausbaugh, 15976 Ohio 111, Defiance. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 10:34 a.m., on Ohio 66, near Kammeyer Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Cynthia Vance, 52, 1049 Wayne Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 18, east of Breininger Road in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Gorrell, 51, Harlan, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road, just north of Seevers Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gina Speiser, 59, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., on Ohio 281, west of Snyder Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Victor Engel, 74, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:12 a.m., on the Bend Road, just north of Lockwood Road in Delaware Township, a TJW Industrial, Inc., vehicle driven by Kevin Johnson, 60, 702 Holgate Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., on Ohio 15, just north of Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Terry Dockery, 66, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Friday, 11:09 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Kacie Postema, 33, 1811 State Service Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Moyer, 52, Paulding. Moyer's vehicle had light damage and Postema's had no damage. Postema was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:29 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Whitney Reynolds, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Saturday, 9:54 p.m., at 1795 Spruce St., Christopher Epple, 46, 1835 Maumee Drive, was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:35 p.m., on North Clinton Street, south of the U.S. 24 bridge, a southbound vehicle driven by Brian Busch, 51, 28916 Blanchard Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shelley Newsome, 64, Oakwood. Both vehicles had light damage, and Busch was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:12 p.m., at the traffic circle at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Warner, 41, 1051 Ralston Ave., attempted to enter the circle and struck a vehicle in the circle driven by Patricia Jordan, 41, 9649 Monroe St. Jordan's vehicle had moderate damage and Warner's had light damage. Warner was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 9:51 p.m., at North Clinton Street and the U.S. 24 eastbound on ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Mayer, 25, 1051 Ralston Ave., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Joel Nemoyer, 30, Napoleon, when Nemoyer's vehicle attempted a left turn. Mayer's vehicle had light damage and Nemoyer's had heavy damage. Nemoyer was cited for failure to yield.
Tuesday, 6:25 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Deerwood Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Peter Kappen, 50, 24168 Kammeyer Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 4:44 p.m., on West First Street, east of Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Patricia Schlosser, 74, 25848 Bowman Road, attempted to back from a parking space and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary Elswick, 57, 807 Holgate Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Schlosser was cited for improper backing.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Rafael Carrillo III, 43, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Dec. 7, 5:34 p.m., at 1815 Scott St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Kaycee Cover, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Darrell Belcher, 75, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Sunday, 2:07 p.m., on Clairmont Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Caden Stover, 16, Napoleon, attempted to back up on the roadway and struck a light pole. The vehicle sustained functional damage to the rear axle.
Sunday, 5:16 p.m., at 01588 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Austin Wilkins, 26, Napoleon, was transferred from Wauseon police to Napoleon police custody on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 8:10 p.m., on County Road 424, just west of the private drive to 06037 Road 424 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Puckett, 16, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:19 a.m., on Ohio 613, east of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Steven Peters, 68, Melrose, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Saturday, 10:25 a.m., at 06977 Ohio 66 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Levi Schroeder, 18, Fayette, left the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by David Burkholder, 61 Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 7:16 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dustin Blevins, 43, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Defiance---
Monday, 7:29 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the laundry room at Holiday Inn Express, 1148 Hotel Drive, where smoke filled the lobby and hallway of the first floor. A light fixture catching fire in the laundry room and employees shut off electricity there. The light fixture was removed and it was observed that the drywall was scorched, but heat and fire did not penetrate the walls.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.