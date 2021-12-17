• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 7:05 p.m., on County Road 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Massimo Fabiano, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 7:38 a.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Schang, 57, Fayette, struck a vehicle driven by Chun Suydam, 64, West Unity, causing light damage to both vehicles. Schang was cited for violating rules governing overtaking another vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Dec. 10, 7:44 a.m., at 20247 Switzer Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Stehulak, 35, 21707 Roehrig Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., on U.S. 127 south of Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Paula Shafer, 54, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Defaince-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, Cameron Moore, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 8:38 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants were served for: Jeffrey Dennison, 47, Paulding, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas; and Suzette Lavon, 54, Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

• Fire

Farmer

Fire — Thursday, 3:35 p.m., at 3729 Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, firefighters from Farmer Township and Hicksville fire departments were called for a structure fire. When Farmer Township firefighters arrived on scene they observed a small 12' X 14' shed was on fire and called off mutual aid with Hicksville. By 3:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. At 4:20 p.m., Farmer Township terminated command and returned to the station.

