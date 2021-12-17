• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 7:05 p.m., on County Road 20 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Massimo Fabiano, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:38 a.m., at milepost 6 on U.S. 127 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Schang, 57, Fayette, struck a vehicle driven by Chun Suydam, 64, West Unity, causing light damage to both vehicles. Schang was cited for violating rules governing overtaking another vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 10, 7:44 a.m., at 20247 Switzer Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Stehulak, 35, 21707 Roehrig Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:31 a.m., on U.S. 127 south of Ohio 249 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Paula Shafer, 54, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Defaince-Williams County Line Road in Washington Township, Cameron Moore, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:38 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants were served for: Jeffrey Dennison, 47, Paulding, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas; and Suzette Lavon, 54, Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
• Fire
Farmer
Fire — Thursday, 3:35 p.m., at 3729 Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, firefighters from Farmer Township and Hicksville fire departments were called for a structure fire. When Farmer Township firefighters arrived on scene they observed a small 12' X 14' shed was on fire and called off mutual aid with Hicksville. By 3:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished. At 4:20 p.m., Farmer Township terminated command and returned to the station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.