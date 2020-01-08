• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 2, 6:39 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident at 01292 Weber Road, rural Edgerton. Charged with domestic violence by menacing was Erica Zieher, 41, 01292 Weber Road. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Jan. 3, 4:21 p.m., Leeleon Messer III, 42, Kingsport, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 5:58 p.m., on Harris Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Kim Feehan, 48, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:19 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Don Egler, 63, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., on Carpenter Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Zipfel, 73, 24045 Kammeyer Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., David Taylor, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas warrant.
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 20000 block of County Road 424, Defiance.
Tuesday, 3:41 p.m., Anthony Teegardin, 19, 14812 Dohoney Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:55 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 4:43 p.m., a drill was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Monday, 9:40 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported inside Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., after someone allegedly spilled a container of deer urine.
Tuesday, 10:22 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Keck's Market, 1970 S. Jefferson Ave.
Hicksville Police
Jan. 2, 5:02 p.m., Dustin Helle, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Allen County, Ind.
Sunday, 4:18 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 300 block of Meuse Argonne Street. A garage was entered and money was taken from a vehicle.
Sunday, 5:56 p.m., on West High Street, a vehicle driven by Mark Rhodes, 63, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 3:08 p.m., identity theft was reported in the 200 block of South Damascus Street, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 7:04 a.m., Joshua Meyer, 26, Defiance, was served a warrant for theft while at CCNO.
Monday, 5:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Valleybrook Lane.
Monday, 9:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 18185 Scott St.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 6:48 a.m., at Leggett Street and Shoop Avenue, vehicles driven by Alexia Nye, 22, Wauseon, and Cynthia Dulaney, 34, Wauseon, collided. Nye was cited for a red light violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:48 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 9:54 a.m., firefighters were called to 1653 Meadoway Drive for a report of a small fire in an electrical control box for the furnace in the home's attic. It was out upon arrival.
