• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 6, 4:34 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Linda Zachrich, 59, Defiance, struck a slowing vehicle driven by Jayla Stannard, 18, Bryan. Stannard was taken by South Richland EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to Zachrich's vehicle and light to Stannard's. Zachrich was cited for assured clear distance.
Aug. 6, 6:36 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County, a vehicle driven by Joshua Flathers, 32, Napoleon, struck and killed a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Aug. 7, 4:39 p.m., on U.s. 127 in Williams County, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Hibbard, 22, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jacqueline Deming, 53, Bryan. Hibbard was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Hibbard vehicle and moderate to the Deming vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Friday, 4 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Williams County, a vehicle driven by Collin Vance, 18, Sherwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by James Anderson, 55, Montpelier. Vance was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Vance vehicle and light to the Anderson vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:05 a.m., at Williams County roads C and 16, a vehicle driven by Garrett Bennett, 17, Sherwood, struck a mailbox, went back across the roadway and overturned twice before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway. Bennett was cited for failure to control. He was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Ricky McGuire, 64, Grover Hill, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Dillon Davidson, 26, Eaton. McGuire was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 6 p.m., on East Second Street, a truck driven by Jacob Leach, 43, 754 Chippewa Drive, lost a partial load of scrap metal onto the roadway. A vehicle driven by Efrain Canales, 49, 1657 Hopkins St., struck a metal rack. Leach was cited for having an unsecured load. Damage was light to the Canales vehicle, while Leach's was not damaged.
Sunday, 2:59 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Karla McDonel, 63, 763 Deerwood Drive, pulled from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Matthew Davis, 41, 1017 Grove St. McDonel was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Richard Horn Jr., 32, 670 Martin St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and take to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., Jennifer Howe, 45, 1602 Jackson Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Chief Supermarket, Deatrick Street.
Monday, 10:46 a.m., a purse was reported stolen from the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Monday, 12:14 p.m., the theft of an Amazon delivery was reported to officers at the police station.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 7:11 p.m., Jonathan Wells, 23, Hicksville, was arrested on warrants from Paulding and Van Wert counties.
Tuesday, 10:22 a.m., Angelo Burciago, 27, Stockton, Calif., was arrested on a warrant from California as being a fugitive from justice.
Tuesday, 10:29 a.m., a 2007 Mercury vehicle was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Radio Drive.
Hicksville Police
Aug. 8, 12:43 p.m., on East High Street, a vehicle driven by John Bodwell, 78, Hicksville, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Gawronski, 60, Waterloo, Ind. Bodwell was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 12:41 p.m., at South Maple Street and an alley, a vehicle driven by Kristi Stull, 45, New Haven, struck a vehicle driven by Deborah Friend, 67, Antwerp. Stull was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 1:07 p.m., Elizabeth Miller, 32, Hicksville, was cited for expired registration following a traffic stop in the village.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:09 p.m., a theft was reported at the Henry County fairgrounds, 907 S. Perry St.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 11:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle leaking oil at 1880 E. Second St. Approximately five quarts of oil had leaked out, running into a storm sewer.
Fire — Monday, 11:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm at 569 Fugate Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.