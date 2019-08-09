• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
July 31, 6:50 p.m., money was reported stolen from Casebeer-Miller Road, Hicksville.
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., Erica Hardin, 35, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court
Tuesday, 8:39 p.m., Salomon Villagomez, 18, Defiance, was charged with unlawful restraint after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Carter Road.
Tuesday, 10:31 p.m., Jennifer Phialquist, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., was charged with theft, possession of drug instruments and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Thursday, 2 a.m., Jordan Hahn, 30, Defiance, was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Watson Road.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Ima Hawkins, 88, Dupont, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jane Cox, 62, 500 E. High St. Hawkins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 9:19 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Hahn, 27, 410 Juliet St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Nathan Phillips, 68, 226 W. River Drive. Damage was moderate to Philips' vehicle and heavy to Hahn's. Hahn was cited for assured clear distance.
Wednesday, 8:36 a.m., on U.S. 24, near the Switzer Road overpass, a vehicle driven by Adam Brooks, 33, Napoleon, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Amy Bruswick-Shaw, 49, 2011 S. Clinton St. Brooks was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.
Wednesday, 10:07 a.m., a large fan was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Columbus Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:43 a.m., Maurice Faries, 31, Bryan, was charged with domestic violence and criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:12 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Hopkins Street. It was later recovered.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., pry marks were found on a door in the 600 block of Ravine Avenue.
Thursday, 6:48 a.m., a handgun and money were reported stolen from a parked truck in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
Thursday, 1:19 p.m., Ilias Kalessis, 18, 1855 E. Second St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:28 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dunhams, 1520 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:37 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 10:51 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Willard Street.
Wednesday, 4:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Wednesday, 10:59 p.m., Johnathan Owens, 30, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., firefighters were called to Defiance VFW Post 3360, 201 Clinton St., for a report of a person trapped in a stalled elevator. The victim was out upon firefighters' arrival.
Liberty Center
Fire — Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a large brush fire at 02978 County Road T-3.
