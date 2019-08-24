• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 1:13 p.m., at Watson and Williams roads, a vehicle driven by Thomas Markewicz, 68, 15421 Power Dam Road, struck a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Willie Persley, 20, Ottawa. Markewicz was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Markewicz vehicle and moderate to Persley's.
Wednesday, 2:26 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Florian Swanson, 32, 423 Highland St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Alexander Naton, 18, 1118 Riverside Ave., pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Darby Naton, 51, 21690 Timbercrest Lane. South Richland Fire Department checked out the drivers for minor injuries. Swanson was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:48 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Ledbetter, 37, 502 Clinton St., swerved to avoid an animal and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn. He was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Williams County Road G, a vehicle driven by Mark Grime, 53, Hamilton, Ind., collided with a vehicle driven by Gregory Sobczak, 70, Montpelier. The motorists were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, where condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Grime was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 2:45 a.m., on Williams County Road A, a vehicle driven by Laura Shanster, 60, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:07 a.m., on the U.S. 24 eastbound ramp at Domersville Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael King, 65, 09578 Flickinger Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Brenda Dingus, 19, 2225 Evergreen Drive. King was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to King's vehicle and moderate to Dingus'.
Wednesday, 9:13 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 100 block of South Rock Street, Sherwood.
Thursday, 5:58 a.m., Chris Bowers, 43, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 5:59 a.m., Esiquiel Ramirez, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released and picked up again on a warrant at 6:52 a.m. Friday.
Friday, 6:49 a.m., Crystal Burk, 37, Neapolis, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:28 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 06000 block of Independence Road.
Friday, 6:49 p.m., Cody Fleming, 30, Mark Center, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 5 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Lori Shambarger, 50, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Philip Aelker, 50, 206 Adams St., before striking a guardrail. Shambarger was cited for assured clear distance and OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:03 p.m., on Cleveland Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jared Kerr, 27, 142 Cleveland Ave., backed from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by Debbie Kisor, 61, 1583 S. Clinton St. Kerr was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 8:01 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Emory Street.
Thursday, 10:14 p.m., a windshield on a parked vehicle was reported damaged in the 800 block of Sunday Street.
Friday, 10:24 a.m., Amber Hoffman, 32, 731 Jackson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 2:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of East High Street.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., at Meuse Argonne and Elm streets, a semi trailer driven by Brandon Edmonds, 30, Shipshewana, Ind., struck a utility pole, breaking it off. Edmonds was cited for a lane violation. The trailer was not damaged.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:11 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Judy Roth, 63, McClure, attempted to pass a slowing motorcycle ridden by Richard Filas, 49, Toledo, as it was turning, causing a collision. Filas was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with possible minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 9:37 a.m., Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:11 p.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Crystal Luke, 34, 134 E. High St., pulled into the path of Helen Borchardt, 18, Napoleon, causing a collision. Luke was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 9:55 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue.
Friday, 7:48 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Washington Street.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:56 p.m., on County Road 115, a vehicle driven by Ramiro Rodriguez, 75, Paulding, struck a pheasant. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:49 p.m., on County Road 143, south of Emerald Township Road 236, a northbound vehicle driven Charles Dix, 60, 08298 Ohio 15, Defiance, left the east side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road, coming to rest in a ditch. He was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Williams Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:06 a.m., on Williams County Road D, near County Road 16, a westbound vehicle driven by Amy Gillett, 28, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was minor to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 12:06 p.m., on East Airport Highway, west of County Road 14, a vehicle driven by Sharon Nagel, 72, Wauseon, collided with a vehicle driven by Kandy Dunbar, 64, Pioneer, while exiting a private drive. Nagel was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to each vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 6:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an arcing electrical pole at 2055 Power Dam Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 2:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 11425 County Road K.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.