• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:24 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Nina Aldrich, 39, Angola, Ind., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., on U.S. 127 at County Road 15.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Cheyenne Gerschutz, 26, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Shanna Whitlock, 25, West Unity. Gerschutz was taken by Medic 202 to Bryan Community Hospitals for suspected minor injuries. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Gerschutz was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 3:10 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Jarvis Robinson, 29, Dearborn Heights, Mich., struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the side of the road. The unoccupied vehicle was moved into a field and overturned. Robinson's vehicle continued off the road and struck a ditch. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Robinson was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:06 p.m., on Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Shannon Bowen, 31, 27468 Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, was struck in the back by a vehicle driven by Abigail Geisige, 17, 28286 Defiance Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road. Damage to Bowen's vehicle was moderate, while damage to Geisige's was heavy. Geisige was sited with failure to control the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:57 p.m., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Ryan Gibbs, 37, Defiance, who was moved from the Mahoning County Sheriff's jail to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:26 a.m., a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Ryan Gibbs, 37, Defiance, at CCNO.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant for rape, from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Jonathan Pontious, 30, Defiance.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant for aggravated trafficking of drugs, from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Trevor Zimmer, 30, West Unity.
Thursday, 7:46 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant for grand theft of a motor vehicle, from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Michael Kelley, 42, Ney.
Thursday, 7:47 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant for aggravated possession of drugs, from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was serve to Richard Horn, 33, Defiance.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 7:43 a.m., Danielle Bauman, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., was cited for OVI, driving without a license reckless operation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:27 a.m., 130 Wabash Ave., Michael Ward, 36, same address, was arrested for criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 and County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Maribel Carrizales, 27, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by David Lewis, 47, Seymour, Ind. Carrizales was taken by McClure Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Carrizales was cited with failure to yield right of way at a through highway.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., on County Road 3C just south of County Road B in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Audrey Rader, 18, Deshler, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Rader was taken by Deshler EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injury. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Rader was cited for failure to control the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:18 p.m., on County Road 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Grahn, 19, Holgate, left the roadway, striking two trees. The vehicle then struck a light post; the vehicle then rolled onto its top and came to rest, stricking the residence at H308 County Road 18. Grahn was taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Grahn was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:19 p.m., on Greenler Street at Chicago Avenue in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Judith Hasch, 73, 10215 Jacobs Trail, struck a vehicle driven by Jennifer Thacker, 30, Holgate. Damage was light to both vehicles. Hasch was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Thursday, 5:22 p.m., at 914 County Road 3 in Liberty Center, deputies arrested Stephen Davis, 27, Defiance, and took him to CCNO for domestic violence.
Thursday, 9:07 p.m., on U.S. 24, near milepost marker 48, a vehicle driven by Jennifer King, 34, 1051 Ralston Ave., was struck on the driver's side door by an unknown individual in an unidentified vehicle. The damage to King's vehicle was light.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., at Riverview Avenue and Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Kelsey Bennett, 21, Hamler, struck a vehicle driven by Laura Storch, 40, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was light. Bennett was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Fulton Sheriff
March 19, 8:31 p.m., on Ohio 2 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Theresa McColl, 73, Stryker, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
March 20, 8:45 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Bryce Beltz, 16, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 4:36 a.m., County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Robin Williams-Ware, 60, 1507 E. Second St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:08 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Darrell Thompson, 37, 835 Ottawa Ave., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 4:53 p.m., on Shoop Avenue just north of Leggett Street, a vehicle driven by Ruth Kast, 76, Wauseon struck the side of a vehicle driven by Justin Buehrer, 29, Archbold. Damage was light to both vehicles. Buehrer was cited for improper passing.
Wednesday, 4:33 p.m., on Ottokee Street, just before U.S. 20A, a vehicle driven by Dawn Rodriguez, 59, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rebecca Wongroski, 41, Wauseon. Damage to Wongroski's vehicle was light; no damage reported to Rodriguez's vehicle. Rodriguez was cited for failure to allow assured clear distance.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:31 p.m., firefighters from Delaware and Noble Townships, and the village of Ney responded to a grass fire at Switzer Road.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1732 Delaware Court.
