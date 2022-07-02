State Patrol---
Wednesday, 10:12 p.m., at milepost 11 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Geren, 44, Bryan, lost the left, rear driver's side tire and it struck a westbound vehicle driven by Danielle Miler, 41, Edgerton. Miler was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Geren was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 109 in Henry County's Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Oberenovich, 53, Sandusky, sustained moderate damage when it struck a six inch deep cut in the roadway in a construction zone.
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 109 in Henry County's Monroe Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Morgan Rieman, 24, Findlay, sustained disabling damage when it struck a six inch deep cut in the roadway in a construction zone.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 23, 2:36 p.m., at Sponseller and Bowman roads in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Paul Hawk, 72, 14856 Link Road, attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Nicole Cruz, 59, 1384 Milwaukee Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Hawk was cited for improper starting and backing.
June 24, 3:56 p.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Armstrong, 45, 226 Jackson Ave., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:43 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Watson Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Shane Wisda, 43, 28721 Blanchard Road, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Vasquez, 34, Cloverdale. Wisda's vehicle had disabling damage and Vasquez's vehicle had light damage. Wisda was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Monday, 10:01 p.m., on Flory Road, west of Domersville Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shawn Zolman, 42, 5606 Domersville Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:22 a.m., on Ohio 15, east of Mulligan's Bluff Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Elswick, 34, 519 Washington Ave., veered off the road to prevent collision with another vehicle and came to rest at the driveway of 05133 Ohio 15. There was no damage to the vehicle. Elswick was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 12:50 p.m., at 1163 S. Clinton St., Margarita Bohde, 66, 2000 Sherwood Drive, was cited for open container and driving under OVI suspension and released to a sober individual.
Monday, 1:21 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Adriana Cook, 24, Anderson, S.C., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by McKenna Shock, 17, 150 Johnson Circle, which in turn struck a vehicle driven by Kasondera Steele, 23, 1211 Ralston Ave. Cook's and Shock's vehicles had light damage and Cook was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 4:52 p.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Thomas Straub, 45, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., at 610 Williams St., Dillon Freed, 28, Sherwood, was arrested on a felony violation of protection order and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 4:16 p.m., at 1819 E. Second St., Anthony McGuire, 42, 210 1/2 Main St., was arrested on a third-degree felony, fugitive from justice from the state of Texas where he had fled to avoid OVI prosecution. He was taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:01 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Terry Verres Jr., 44, Bryan, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.
Thursday, 10:25 a.m., at 503 Corwin St., Katie Wallischeck, 32, 224 Huron Ave., was arrested for physical control and released to a sober individual.
Friday, 2:59 a.m., at North Clinton and Neill streets, Damari Embery, 24, Rensselaer, Ind., was arrested for OVI, driving under suspension and failure to stay in marked lanes, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Margarita Gonzalez, 64, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 1:38 p.m., at County Road 24 and U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tenley Baldwin, 20, 812 Chippewa Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dannielle Kirk Dayna, 39, 27689 County Road 424. Both vehicles had light damage and Baldwin was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 5:56 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dustin Lovell, 31, Pandora, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Thursday, 12:17 p.m., at 922 N. Perry St., Jason Arnold, 32, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing.
Thursday, 8:40 p.m., at CCNO, Jason Arnold, 32, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:32 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 131 in Paulding, a westbound vehicle driven by Cassy Kashner, 39, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by John Debaeke, 48, Dexter, Mich., side-swiped the trailer attached to a northbound vehicle driven by Benito Mejia, 28, Payne. There was light damage to the trailer and Debaeke's vehicle had moderate damage.
Wauseon Police---
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., at 1210 Ottokee St., a southbound vehicle driven by Alexander Sosa, 22, Wauseon, crossed over the center line and a northbound vehicle driven by Sheldon Baker, 48, Delta, drove off the roadway and struck a street sign in order to avoid collision. Baker's vehicle had light damage. Sosa was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
• Fires
Highland Township---
Fire — Thursday, 2:35 p.m., at 28797 Bowman Road, firefighters were called to a large field fire. At 2:45 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and firefighters returned to service shortly afterward.
