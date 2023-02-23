Area police reports
State patrol---
Friday, 1:09 p.m., at County Road 25 and U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Zaria Garcia, 19, 1116 Perry St., Defiance, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Elijah Weaver, 19, Edgerton. Weaver's vehicle continued off the roadway to the south where it came to lodged in a ditch and Garcia's vehicle fled the scene. Garcia was cited for failure to yield and her vehicle had moderate damage. Weaver's vehicle had heavy damage.
Sunday, 6:17 a.m., County Road 144 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Laney, 20, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the north and struck a utility pole. Taiann Bartley, 19, 23603 Allen Road, Defiance, was taken by air ambulance to Parkview North Hospital, Fort Wayne, for suspected serious injuries; and Nevaeh Parks, 19, 700 Ralston Ave., was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected serious injuries. Laney was cited for failure to control and alcohol was indicated as a factor.
Sunday, 7:25 a.m., on County Road D, near County Road 12 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kaleb Rose, 25, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., at milepost 0 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Mohler, 22, Richmond, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10 p.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Karen Keck, 63, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7 p.m., near milepost 6 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryant Orick, 31, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 6:15 a.m., on Blanchard Road, near Dohoney Road in Highland Township, a westbound Johnson Supply Inc., vehicle driven by Christopher Heater, 42, 16060 Highland Center Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment from Defiance County common pleas were served to: Linda Smith, 49, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs; Jayden Northrup, 18, Defiance, two for theft and one for identity fraud; and Courtney Smith, 32, Defiance, identity fraud and theft from a person in a protected class.
Friday, 6:09 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Defiance, Alex Mowery, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment for rape and gross sexual imposition from Defiance County common pleas.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., at 25828 Watson Road, Highland Township, Brittney Casarez, 34, Defiance and Chad Cover, 43, Defiance, were cited for disorderly conduct and released with summonses.
Sunday, 9:04 a.m., at CCNO, William Vancleve Jr., 39, Toledo, was served warrants on indictment from Defiance County common pleas for rape and sexual battery.
Defiance police---
Monday, 8:29 p.m., at Williams Street and Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Brown, 35, Paulding, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Timothy Clapham, 33, 1068 Hotel Drive. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Brown was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road T in Freedom Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Elling, 64, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Feb. 16, 8:23 a.m., on the eastbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Scott Street, an unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Retcher, 40, 1215 Washington Ave., Defiance. Retcher's vehicle had light damage and the unidentified vehicle fled the scene.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., at Scott and Clinton streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Deborah Benien, 54, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jamish Robinson, 40, Toledo.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., at 124 Yeager St., a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by David King, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when an unidentified vehicle struck the back of it and fled the scene.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., on the eastbound off ramp of U.S. 24 at Industrial Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Cain, 36, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Trisha Ross, 56, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Cain was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 8:05 p.m., at 618 Park St., Lino Mendoza, 31, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Feb. 16, 2 p.m., on County Road 48, west of County Road 117 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kayla Sharrard, 25, Grover Hill, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, left the roadway to the south and became stuck in a ditch. Sharrard had suspected minor injuries from the accident but chose not to seek treatment. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road 8, east of private drive to 12464 County Road 8 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ian Overmyer, 39, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Saturday, 1:32 p.m., at 1251 Williams St., a vehicle driven by Charles Cook, 59, Oakwood, backed out of a parking spot and immediately turned south in front of a vehicle driven by Stacy Stoller, 47, Grover Hill, as Stoller's vehicle attempted to park in a space. Stoller's vehicle struck Cook's and both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Monday, 5:35 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Paul MacDonald, 70, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tayler Cass, 30, Sand Creek, Mich. MacDonald's vehicle had light damage and Cass' vehicle had no damage. MacDonald was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
