• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:15 p.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Drenning, 21, 04943 Christy Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:52 a.m., on Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandria Ferland, 27, 1204 Karnes Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:17 a.m., Thymithy Boroff, 29, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 6:33 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Alan Fenstermaker, 50, Edon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:41 a.m., Ashley Beltz, 27, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 10:43 a.m., Luther Vance, 52, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 10:46 a.m., Terrion White, 36, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 1:12 p.m., Michael Teems, 58, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:29 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Sharon Jones, 63, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:47 p.m., a juvenile was charged in connection with a domestic violence incident and taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:59 p.m., Joseph Moreno, 44, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 1:02 p.m., at Linfoot and Ottokee streets, vehicles driven by Judith Hahn, 67, Delta, and Terra Meeker, 44, Wauseon, collided. Hahn was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Williams Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Henry, 21, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 514 Ralston Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 10:11 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 240 Northcrest Drive.
