• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Monday, 12:25 p.m., at County roads 87 and 144 in Paulding, a southbound vehicle driven by Amaya Smith, 20, Hicksville, was disabled when it crossed over the centerline, left the roadway and struck two trees before coming to rest. No injuries. Smith was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 7:31 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Davis, 26, 02851 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Davis had possible injuries from the accident but was not treated. The vehicle was disabled and he was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
April 28, 11:30 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), warrants on indictments from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court were served to: Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Douglas Street; William Couts, 41, Douglas Street; John Black, 50, Sherwood; Isaac Corbin, 42, Indianapolis; Robert Poppe, 38, Greer Street; and Brandon Stiltner, 41, Sherwood.
April 29, 12:34 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant was served to Charles Landis, 36, Montpelier.
April 29, 9:24 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court was served to Valentin Arreguin, 26, Fayette.
Monday, 7:44 p.m., at 15053 County Road 424, Sherwood, Joe Suarez, 39, Sherwood, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and released.
Wednesday, 10:19 p.m., at CCNO, a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court was served to Christopher Rhoden, 30, Riverside Drive.
Thursday, 2:23 p.m., at 200 W. Crawford St., Findlay, Jack Killion, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Probate and Juvenile Court.
Thursday, 8:10 p.m., at 15053 County Road 424, Sherwood, Joe Suarez, 39, Sherwood, was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police---
Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., on North Clinton Street, near Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Dylan Eichler, 24, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Antatius Singleton, 30, 875 Regonda Drive. Both vehicles were disabled in the incident. Eichler was cited for assured clear distance ahead and Singleton was cited for driving under OVI suspension.
Wednesday, 4:35 p.m., at Fifth and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Ronald Nash, 39, New Bavaria, struck pedestrian, Tina McCoy, 54, 500 S. Clinton St., when McCoy was in the crosswalk. McCoy was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Nash was cited for failure to obey pedestrian control signals.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 4:03 p.m., on the U.S. 24 westbound exit ramp, at Scott Street, Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Tyler Oehler, 27, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Skylar Finney, 25, Liberty Center. Oehler was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Both vehicles had light damage.
Thursday, midnight, on Ohio 281, between county roads 17 and 18, Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Smith, 22, Custar, left the roadway, struck a ditch, reentered the roadway, spun out and struck another ditch where it came to rest. Smith was treated at the scene by Henry County South for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was disabled and Smith was cited for DUI and failure to control.
Friday, 11:44 a.m., at county roads T and 10 in Liberty Township, an northbound vehicle driven by Mary Purcell, 38, Scranton, Pa., struck a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Grigsby, 48, Napoleon. Both vehicles were disabled. Purcell was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Toledo Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Grigsby was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Fulton County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Purcell was cited for failure to yield right of way at the intersection.
Napoleon Police---
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., at 434 S. Perry St., Dominic Lacy, 34, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.
Fulton Sheriff---
April 28, 6:20, at 15914 County Road F, Clinton Township, deputies responded to a complaint by Wayne Kelley, 37, 15914 County Road F, against Larry Rice, 73, 06546 County Road 16. Rice and another individual cut down approximately 50 trees on Kelley's property. Rice said the reason for cutting down the trees was because they obstructed his farm equipment from working. The deputy advised that Rice had not lawful right to remove the trees. In future, Rice must inform before cutting down trees. The brush from the cutting must be removed by Rice.
April 28, 7:05 p.m., at 15876 County Road F, Clinton Township, deputies responded to a complaint by Jacquline Zeigler, age not given, 15876 County Road F, that brush on her property had been cut. Deputies spoke with Larry Rice, 73, 06546 County Road 16, about the problem. Afterward, deputy spoke with Zeigler and informed her that in future, she would be contacted before brush is cut.
• Fires
Defiance---
Fire — Thursday, 1:35 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Domersville Road, firefighters were dispatched for a grass fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a small fire in the field alongside the road that was quickly extinguished.
Hicksville---
Fire — Friday, 11:25 a.m., at 103 E. Edgerton St., firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed a small amount of smoke that seemed to be coming from a thermostat. The situation was contained and firefighters were back in service at 11:38 a.m.
