Area police reports
State police---
Jan. 27, 5:54 p.m., near milepost 6 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ashton Kurtz, 19, Edgerton, sideswiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Juan Barrera, 64, Bryan, and then struck head-on a vehicle driven by Christopher Stevenson, 46, Avilla, Ind. Barrera self-transported to Community Health and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Bryan for suspected minor injuries. Stevenson and passengers Kristina Stevenson, 49, Avilla, Ind.; and Kamari Stevenson, 4, Avilla, Ind., were transported by Williams County EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries. All three vehicles had disabling damage, and Kurtz was cited for driving left of center.
Sunday, 1:49 p.m., on County Road D in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Erica Zavala, 44, Archbold, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the centerline, left the roadway to the south, struck a utility pole and overturned. Zavala and passengers Jose Martinez Jr., 30, Archbold; and Zenaya Zavala, 2, Archbold, had suspected minor injuries, but were not treated or transported. She was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., near milepost 2 on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Steffes, 32, Alvordton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:52 p.m., in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Heifner, 29, Cecil was traveling northbound on County Road 105 when it struck a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 22, 6:42 p.m., near Hire Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Gerken, 209 Johnson Circle, was traveling westbound on Ohio 18 when it was struck by a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Sunday, 7:12 p.m., on Ohio 249, just west of Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jerry Brown, 38, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:53 a.m., on Blosser Road, east of The Bend Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by April Csendes, 52, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:06 a.m., on Jericho Road, east of Rosedale Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Castaneda, 45 Lakeview Drive, was traveling westbound on Jericho Road when it struck a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Thursday, 12:15 a.m., near milepost 11 on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Whitney Mills, 41, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 12:07 a.m., at 627 Dakota Place, Aaron Johnson Jr., 21, 627 Dakota Place, was charged with criminal damaging and released with a summons.
Thursday, 3:35 p.m., at Ohio 66 and the Biljax private drive, across from the entrance to Kohl's, a northbound Defiance County commissioners vehicle driven by Lachmond Bratton, 66, Ottoville, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Mitchell Osting, 57, 24274 Nagel Road. Osting had possible injuries, but was not treated while Bratton had suspected minor injuries and was treated by the Defiance Fire Department. Osting's vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Bratton's vehicle had moderate damage.
Hicksville police---
Sunday, 3 a.m., on North Main Street, near Clearview Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Raeann Moreno, 29, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m., at County Road V and Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Garber, 58, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the centerline in the intersection and left the north side of the roadway, striking the house at 14026 County Road V. Garber, 58, Napoleon, was taken by Ridgeville Township Fire and EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for possible injuries. Passenger, Karol Garber, 58, Napoleon, was not treated for possible injuries. The driver was cited for failure to yield.
Wednesday, 8:02 a.m., in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Thelma Esterline, 30, Bryan was traveling eastbound on Ohio 34 when it struck a vehicle stopped in traffic driven by Amanda Heil, 29, 1439 Riverbend Drive. Both vehicles sustained damages and Esterline was cited for not driving at a reasonable or proper speed.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 6:51 a.m., in the 600 block of East Riverview Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Ehlers, 33, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:05 a.m., on County Road 424, just east of County Road 250 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ami Dunderman, 71, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a dog.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., on County Road 424, east of the private drive at 18877 County Road 424 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Margaret Keeler, 32, Cecil was traveling west on County Road 424 when it was struck by a deer, sustaining functional damage.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., on County Road 171, south of Township Road 146 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Alicia Plotts, 41, Oakwood was traveling northbound on Road 171 when it struck a deer, sustaining functional damage.
Paulding police---
Jan. 28, 12:36 p.m., in the parking lot at 840 E. Perry St., a vehicle driven by Orman Goings, 64, Latty, attempted to back from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned by Donald Clem, Avilla, Ind. Clem's vehicle had light damage.
Fulton sheriff---
Jan. 27, 6:06 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Alexander Stephens, 18, West Unity, sustained heavy damage when it slid off a snow-covered road and into a ditch.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mickey Brown, 77, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:39 p.m., on East Linfoot Street, west of North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Ty Nofziger, 17, Wauseon, was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and went off the north side of the road, sustaining disabling damage after striking a fire hydrant and a utility pole. Nofziger was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for possible injuries. Nofziger was cited for failure to control.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.